METALS-Stronger dollar weighs on copper, tin hits year high

* Dollar strength weighs on base metals as investors take profits

* Volumes light in pre-Easter trade

* Tin gains on tight supplies (Updates with official prices)

By Louise Heavens

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - London copper fell on Wednesday, pressured by a stronger dollar after hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and as investors locked in recent gains.

Trading volumes in most metals were lighter than usual, as investors held off taking positions ahead of Easter and opting for caution following Tuesday’s bombs in Belgium.

A stronger dollar, following comments supporting more U.S. interest rate hikes from the heads of the Philadelphia and Chicago Federal Reserves, weighed on metals markets as it makes commodities priced in the currency more costly for buyers outside the United States.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended down 2.3 percent at $4,949 a tonne in official rings.

Traders and analysts said uncertainty over the size and timing of any U.S. rate rises prompted some investors to take profits.

“We’re starting to see the sugar high from the weak dollar fading, and its starting to weigh across the commodity complex, hitting copper particularly hard,” said Dane Davis, metals analyst at Barclays Capital.

Prices of the metal used in power and construction reached a 4-1/2 month top of $5,131 a tonne on Friday on upbeat Chinese housing data and a more dovish Federal Reserve policy outlook.

“There are positive signs in the data but I’d be reluctant to feel too confident about demand,” said Caroline Bain, senior commodities economist at Capital Economics.

The first week in April should give the market some direction as China’s manufacturing purchasing managers index is released and the copper industry meets in Santiago, Chile for an event arranged by the Center for Copper and Mining Studies (CESCO).

“The first week in April will be huge for copper,” said Barclays’ Davis.

Three-month aluminium fell 1.4 percent to $1,479.50 a tonne -- its lowest since mid-February. It is expected to come under further pressure from Chinese exports and expectations of large surpluses for some years.

However, tin rose 1.1 percent to $17,340 a tonne, its best level in a year, supported by tighter supplies, with stocks in LME monitored warehouses at 4,400 tonnes, less than a week’s consumption based on this year’s estimated 350,000 tonnes. South Korea has been steadily buying the metal used to make semiconductors.

Traders said that short-covering by commodity trading advisors (CTAs), who use buy or sell signals generated by mathematical models, was also a factor behind the rise.

Elsewhere zinc fell 2 percent to $1,836 a tonne, lead dropped 2 percent to $1,779.50 a tonne, and nickel eased 1.1 percent to $8,695 a tonne.

