METALS-Copper, aluminium hover near highs, but capped by caution

* Traders nervous of copper, aluminium price corrections

* Aluminium long position on LME biggest since Nov 2014: Marex (Adds official prices)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Copper and aluminium held steady on Friday, near highs touched in the previous session, but many analysts were wary that prices were stretched and could be due a correction lower with demand still patchy.

Aluminium touched its highest in seven months on Thursday and copper hit a four-week peak, partly on optimism about an economic rebound in top metals consumer China.

But many analysts have warned that underlying supply-demand fundamentals do not justify the extent of the price gains.

“The price increases are exaggerated, so I would expect to see setbacks or corrections in the short term because much of the price rises were driven by greater risk-on sentiment and by speculators,” said analyst Daniel Briesemann at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Three month aluminium traded up 0.5 percent at $1,642 a tonne in official rings, not far from Thursday’s peak of $1,646.50, the strongest since September.

The extent of speculators pushing up aluminium was highlighted by estimates from Marex Spectron showing the speculative long on the LME this week had grown to 4.7 percent of open interest, the largest long seen since November 2014.

Oil headed for a third straight week of gains as market sentiment turned more upbeat despite persistent oversupply.

Commodities prices have been lifted by a wave of speculative investment, backed by a credit-driven pickup in Chinese demand, with base metals caught up in a surge in iron ore prices, said analyst Lachlan Shaw at UBS in Melbourne.

And, like iron ore, they are vulnerable to a correction, he said.

“There’s clearly a lot of speculative excess in the market, there’s some better fundamentals too. Certainly at $70 iron ore is overbought, it’s just a question of when.”

Dalian iron ore prices surged nearly 6 percent on Friday to their highest since September 2014.

LME copper reversed losses in Asian trading to trade 0.1 percent higher at $5,005 a tonne. It touched a four-week high of $5,065 hit on Thursday.

LME copper was on track for a weekly gain of over 4 percent, the largest since early March while Shanghai Futures Exchange copper ended the session up 0.6 percent at 37,970 yuan ($5,848) a tonne.

Zinc and nickel were lower, probably a signal of what to expect from other metals next week, Briesemann said. “After the massive price rises over the last couple of days I think there is profit taking by speculators who have a short-term view of the market.”

LME nickel was bid up 0.7 percent to $9,160 while zinc shed 0.2 percent to $1,913.

Most active ShFE tin ($1 = 6.4930 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne, editing by David Evans/Ruth Pitchford)