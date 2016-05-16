METALS-Copper bounces from lows, bolstered by softer dollar

* China real estate investment helps to offset negatives

* Tepid demand and ample supplies remain a drag on prices

* Nickel market could remain weak throughout 2016 -Norilsk (Updates with closing prices)

By Pratima Desai and Eric Onstad

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Copper rebounded on Monday, bolstered by a softer dollar and short-covering, but the upside was capped as data from China’s manufacturing sector dampened hopes of stronger demand growth in the top consumer.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed 0.5 percent higher at $4,650 a tonne, bouncing from losses last week that took it down to $4,594, its lowest since February 25.

One trader said that some bearish investors bought back short positions when the market failed to drop through a key technical level of $4,580-$4,600 after testing it several times.

Also supporting prices was a lower U.S. currency, which makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for non-U.S. buyers -- a relationship used by funds that trade using buy or sell signals from numerical models.

Taking the shine off the market, however, was Chinese data showing that factory output grew at 6 percent on an annual basis in April, more slowly than expected, and fixed-asset investment growth eased to 10.5 percent year on year in the four months to the end of April.

“The dollar helps and the Chinese data was disappointing. I don’t think prices will go back to January lows, but I can’t see what would make prices rise significantly,” Citi analyst David Wilson said.

Three-month copper fell to $4,318 in January, its lowest since May 2009. In March it rose to $5,131, its highest since early November.

Traders say that the solid pace of real estate investment in April helped to offset some of negative sentiment created by industrial output numbers.

But news that Chinese banks cut new lending sharply in April after a record first-quarter credit spree reinforced the idea that the country’s leaders are more cautious about the risks of too much economic stimulus.

Analysts generally expect little change in copper demand from China, which accounts for nearly half of global consumption estimated at about 22 million tonnes.

“We still see the potential for more pain, as the fundamental issues facing the copper market, tepid demand and ample supply, remain unresolved,” Barclays said in a note.

In other metals, aluminium finished up 0.9 percent at $1,549 a tonne while nickel added 0.8 percent to $8,720.

Russia’s Norilsk Nickel told Reuters that the nickel market might remain weak throughout 2016 because many companies only started losing money from producing the metal late last year.

Zinc closed 0.7 percent firmer at $1,901, lead climbed 1.6 percent to end at $1,738 and tin gained 1.4 percent to $16,905.

(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by David Goodman)