METALS-London copper climbs away from 2-1/2 mth low as markets eye China

MELBOURNE, May 17 (Reuters) - London copper lifted away from 2-1/2 month lows on Tuesday, with gains led by a recovery in crude prices and optimism over global growth prospects after company earnings boosted stocks.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading at 4,668 a tonne by 0100 GMT, after closing up half a percent in the previous session. Prices are posting a tepid rebound from 2-1/2 month lows of $4,594 a tonne reached on May 13.

* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper climbed by 1 percent to 35,810 yuan ($5,493.68) a tonne.

* China will push forward supply-side reform and increase the number of middle-income earners, state television quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Monday, after economic data for April fuelled doubts about the economy’s health.

* China’s central bank is investigating the accuracy of non-performing loans (NPLs) data at banks, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday, underlining policymakers’ concerns about rising debt in the country.

* A British exit from the European Union could hurt the credit ratings of other EU countries with close trade or financial ties to Britain, including Germany, France, Spain, Ireland and the Netherlands, Fitch said on Monday.

* Oil prices hit six-month highs on Monday on worries about global supply outages and as long-time bear Goldman Sachs sounded more positive on the market, although a stockpile build at the U.S. storage hub for crude futures limited gains.

* Chilean copper miner Antofagasta Plc has suffered a setback as it seeks environmental permit approval for new investment at its Los Pelambres mine in central Chile, but hopes to resolve the issue in coming days.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares recovered from two-month lows on Tuesday after a rebound in technology giant Apple Corp and oil price gains boosted Wall Street.

DATA/EVENTS

1330 US Core CPI for April

1330 US Building Permits for April

1330 US Housing starts for April

PRICES

