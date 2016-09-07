METALS-Copper hits 2-week high, U.S. rate rise off agenda for now

* Market looking ahead to China trade data

* LME tin stocks account for less than 5 days consumption

* Tin prices near 19-month high (Adds closing prices)

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices hit two-week highs on Wednesday as growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold U.S. interest rates steady kept the dollar under pressure, but worries about Chinese demand limited gains.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was untraded at the close, but bid up 0.6 percent at $4,650 a tonne after earlier touching $4,688.50, its highest since Aug. 24.

A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for non-U.S. firms, a relationship funds use to generate buy and sell signals.

Data on Tuesday showing activity in the U.S. service sector slowed to a 6-1/2 year low in August reinforced expectations the Fed would not move at its Sept. 20-21 meeting.

"It's all to do with the dollar at the moment," said SP Angel analyst John Meyer. "China is starting to tighten up again on liquidity, reduce lending."

China is the world's top consumer of industrial metals. Strong lending by Chinese banks in the first half of the year boosted investment and output in China's economy, but July data showed a drop to 463.6 billion yuan from 1.38 trillion in June.

Metals markets are looking ahead to China's trade data due on Thursday for clues to growth and demand prospects.

Elsewhere, three-month tin ended up 0.5 percent at $19,550. It hit a 19-month high of $19,670 on Tuesday on worries about shortages and falling stocks in LME warehouses, which at 4,390 tonnes account for less than five days' global demand.

Worries about a tight LME market have also been fuelled by a dominant holder - more than 90 percent - of stock and cash contracts, which has pushed the premium for the cash contract over the three-month CMSN0-3 to above $200 a tonne.

Zinc closed a touch firmer at $2,322 from Tuesday's close at $2,321 a tonne. It is up more than 60 percent since the January lows on worries about shortages due to mine closures.

Nyrstar hedging its zinc output has fed some doubts about whether the rally can be sustained if producers ramp up output, particularly in China.

But analysts say falling treatment charges - fees paid by miners to smelters to process raw material into metal - towards $100 a tonne from above $250 in April 2015 suggest otherwise.

ICBC Standard Bank analyst Leon Westgate said the treatment charges indicate that zinc concentrates have been "destocked with bullish connotations for the market".

Aluminium gained 0.2 percent to $1,593 a tonne, lead slipped 1.4 percent to $1,920 and nickel rose one percent to $10,210.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin (Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter)