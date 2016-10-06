METALS-London copper slips as China holiday crimps demand

MELBOURNE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - London copper slipped on Thursday in very low volumes as a stronger dollar weighed on commodities and a week-long holiday in China drained the market of direction.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged down 0.2 percent to $4,788 a tonne by 0059 GMT, having closed the previous session little changed. Prices have found a floor around the $4,720-$4,750 in place since mid-September.
* Volumes across base metals were very low at around 500 lots of turnover. LME zinc and aluminium were more heavily traded than copper, both also down around 0.2 percent.
* Chinese markets are closed this week for the National Day holiday. They will reopen on Monday.
* Euro zone business growth fell last month to its weakest since the beginning of 2015, according to surveys providing the latest evidence the bloc’s economy is losing momentum.
* Evidence that the so-called natural rate of interest has fallen to low levels could mean the economy is stuck in a low-growth rut that could prove hard to escape, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Wednesday.
* Chile’s Collahuasi mine, one of the largest copper deposits in the world, told Reuters on Wednesday it had launched a large power tender and a source said it had a particular interest in non-conventional renewable energy.
* A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday dismissed nationwide litigation by aluminum purchasers who accused banks and commodity companies of conspiring to drive up the metal’s prices by reducing supply, forcing them to overpay.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or
* Asian shares firmed on Thursday, encouraged by stronger U.S. economic data and a rise in oil prices, while growing prospects of a U.S. rate hike hit gold and the boosted the dollar to one-month highs versus the yen.
0600 Germany Industrial orders Aug
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford