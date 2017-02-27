* Escondida strike and Grasberg stoppage underpin copper
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Feb 27 Copper edged higher on Monday as
production stoppages at the world's two biggest mines lent
support, though moves were muted as markets awaited further
clues on U.S. infrastructure spending from U.S. President Donald
Trump.
The metal hit its highest since May 2015 on Feb. 13 on news
of a strike at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in
Chile and a contractual dispute that halted operations at
Freeport-McMoran's Grasberg plant in Indonesia.
Those supply outages have continued to support copper within
$100 of this month's peak.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed 0.1 percent up at $5,934.50 a tonne.
"On the fundamental side for copper, we have the strikes,
(and) we've seen data recently supporting the notion that there
is still some good upside for the global manufacturing cycle,"
Danske Bank analyst Jens Pedersen said. "Then we have this
Donald Trump speech tomorrow in front of Congress.
"A lot of the price increase we've seen since November last
year has been on the prospect of significant spending on public
infrastructure in the U.S., and so far, there haven't been any
real concrete plans on this. The market is likely looking for
any hints (on that) tomorrow."
Trump told state governors at the White House that he would
talk about his plans for infrastructure spending in a speech to
Congress on Tuesday. "We're going to start spending on
infrastructure big," he said.
On-warrant copper stocks - material not tagged for shipment
from LME warehouses and thus available to investors - fell
29,725 tonnes on Friday to their lowest since May 2014, exchange
data showed.
BHP Billiton has decided to give up its legal right to
replace striking workers at the Escondida mine in a move
analysts said was aimed at sacrificing some output to undermine
the union's position.
"We only need 1.1 million tonnes of unexpected disruptions
this year for a small deficit (in copper)," Bank of America
Merrill Lynch said in a note on Monday.
Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position
in copper futures and options to its lowest in more than a
month, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed.
Aluminium closed 0.8 percent up at $1,900 a tonne,
while zinc slipped by 0.8 percent to $2,806 and lead
lost 0.3 percent to finish at $2,254.
Tin closed with a 1 percent decline at $18,995 and
nickel gained 1.7 percent to finish at $11,045.
