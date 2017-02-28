SYDNEY Feb 28 London copper was steady on
Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President
Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while
persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and
Indonesia continued to buoy prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was steady at $5,935 a tonne at 0100 GMT, after edging up 0.1
percent in the previous session.
* The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange was up 0.21 percent at 47,970 yuan ($6,985) a
tonne.
* Investors are waiting for a speech by Trump on Tuesday for
signals on tax reform and infrastructure spending.
* A strike at the Escondida copper mine in Chile, the
world's largest, appeared far from ending on Monday as the
conflict neared its third week, with the union denying a news
report that it had returned to talks with mine owner BHP
Billiton .
* Shareholders are pressuring miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc
to stand up to the Indonesian government over changes
the Southeast Asian country wants to make in the U.S. miner's
contract, Freeport's chief executive officer said on
Monday.
* London zinc prices have nearly doubled over the
past 13 months and are closing in on nine-year highs, but signs
of tightening in the global market for refined zinc means the
rally may have further to run. * For the top
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares edged up on Tuesday, bolstered by gains on
Wall Street.
* The U.S. dollar was firmer against a basket of currencies
on Monday.
DATA/EVENTS
0745 France Detailed GDP Q4
0745 France Producer prices Jan
1330 U.S. GDP 2nd estimate Q4
1330 U.S. Goods trade balance Jan
1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Dec
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Feb
($1 = 6.8675 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)