By Jan Harvey
LONDON, March 9 Copper fell to a two-month low
on Thursday, reflecting losses across the industrial metals and
other assets as markets geared up for an expected hike in U.S.
interest rates this month.
Another large build in London Metal Exchange (LME) copper
stocks and news from Chile that BHP Billiton was mulling
bringing in temporary workers to ease the effects of a strike at
its Escondida copper mine also pressured prices.
Three-month copper on the LME closed at $5,690, down
1.4 percent, having earlier touched its lowest since Jan. 10 at
$5,652.
The metal hit a 21-month high of $6,204 last month after
news of strike action at Escondida and an export stoppage at
Freeport-McMoRan's Grasberg facility in Indonesia, the world's
second-largest copper mine.
Copper has slipped sharply in the past week, however, as
bets on a March U.S. rate increase grew, driving up the dollar
and weighing on assets priced in the currency.
"Everyone's betting that a Fed rate hike will take place.
That's what's keeping base metals prices currently very low,"
ABN Amro analyst Casper Burgering said. "You can see that among
all the base metals, including copper, aluminium and zinc."
Bets on a Fed move on rates this month grew after data on
Wednesday showed U.S. private sector job growth registered its
biggest increase in more than a year in February, suggesting the
economy remains on solid ground.
Global shares have posted their longest losing streak in
more than a year as interest rate expectations sent the dollar
and bond yields higher.
The dollar hit a three-week high against the yen, though it
later fell against a currency basket after remarks from the
European Central Bank boosted the euro.
Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses MCU-STOCKS rose
a further 38,775 tonnes on Wednesday, exchange data showed. They
have increased 126,575 tonnes, or 64 percent, this month.
"This does bear out suspicions that there are stockpiles
that will come out at the right price," said Capital Economics
analyst Caroline Bain.
LME zinc, which succumbed to technical selling after
breaking its 100-day moving average at $2,673, closed 1.1
percent down at $2,681 a tonne, while lead ended the day
flat at $2,250.50.
Aluminium closed 0.5 percent down at $1,868, while
nickel also lost 0.5 percent to close at $10,150 and tin
slipped by 0.6 percent to $19,255.
