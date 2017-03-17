REFILE-METALS-London copper eyes biggest weekly gain in five

(Corrects typo in headline)

MELBOURNE, March 17 (Reuters) - London copper steadied on Friday but was set to mark its biggest weekly advance since mid-February, supported by a softer dollar and ongoing mine supply concerns.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $5,906 a tonne by 0123 GMT, after a 0.7 percent gain from the previous session. Prices on Thursday reached $5,948.50, the loftiest since March 6.

* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper edged down 0.1 percent to 47,920 yuan ($6,950) a tonne.

* LME zinc was the biggest gainer, targeting a 5 percent rally in prices this week. Price have been supported by a widening shortfall in metal after several large mines closed in recent years.

* U.S. homebuilding jumped in February as unseasonably warm weather boosted the construction of single-family houses to near a 9-1/2-year high, suggesting the economy remained on solid ground despite an apparent slowdown in the first quarter.

* President Donald Trump's first budget outline, calling for a security-heavy realignment of federal spending, drew resistance on Thursday from his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Congress as many balked at proposed deep cuts to diplomatic and foreign aid programmes.

* China's non-financial outbound investment fell 52.8 percent for the year through February compared to the same period last year, as Chinese companies continued to pull back from investing abroad amid a crackdown by regulators on cross-border capital outflows.

* The striking union at Escondida mine in Chile, the world's biggest copper mine, said on Thursday it would return to the negotiating table if the company gave a written guarantee that it would only discuss the union's three key demands.

* Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, are blocking attempts by the company to renew operations at a key port nearby, BHP and an umbrella union said on Thursday, as the stoppage enters its sixth week.

* The dollar sank to a five-week low on Thursday while U.S. bond yields rose as investors digested the recent U.S. interest rate increase and indications there would be no pick-up in the pace of monetary tightening

