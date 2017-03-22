(Recasts, updates with closing prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, March 22 Copper rebounded from a near two-week low on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a correction to rebuild long positions amid persistent supply issues, including a strike at the world's biggest copper mine in Chile. The metal had earlier joined a sell-off in shares, oil and other commodities on concerns that U.S. President Trump had yet to implement mooted tax cuts and infrastructure spending. Lead, meanwhile, hit its highest in more than a month on worries over short-term supply after on-warrant, or available, LME inventories MPBSTX-TOTAL slid by 36 percent. "If you're looking to get long these are better levels at which to attract some further buying. People think this is a correction in an overall uptrending market," said Robin Bhar, head of metals research at Societe Generale in London. "We still have quite of few supply threats in copper, aluminium and in nickel." FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed up 0.6 percent at $5,808 a tonne, bouncing from its weakest since March 10 at $5,715 a tonne. * DOLLAR: Metals also gained support from a weaker dollar, which hit a four-month low against the yen while the dollar index touched its weakest since Feb. 3. * MARKETS: Shares fell, driving investors to the safety of government debt, gold and the yen, as doubts on President Trump's ability to deliver on the pledges that had powered stocks markets to record highs. * CHINA SMELTERS: Copper stocks in China's Shenzhen are seen as ample, while Chinese smelters are still not rushing to buy spot copper concentrate shipments, a smelter source said. * COPPER SPREADS: LME cash copper prices traded at their steepest discount to three-month prices since Jan. 18, data showed CMCU0-3 -- the widest spread since June 2015, suggesting the refined market is still in ample supply. * ESCONDIDA: BHP Billiton decided to suspend work indefinitely at projects linked to its Escondida mine in Chile, because of continuing union blockades at the world's largest copper mine in a strike that has extended to 42 days. The union and company were due to resume talks on Wednesday. * LEAD: was the biggest gainer on the LME. The metal rose 4.1 percent to close at $2,367, its highest since Feb. 15. * NICKEL: was the biggest loser, falling 1.4 percent to end at $10,020, partly pulled down by losses in Chinese steel futures. * OTHER METALS: Aluminium finished 0.3 percent weaker at $1,922, zinc rose 1 percent to $2,857 and tin closed 0.2 percent up at $20,440. PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and David Goodman)