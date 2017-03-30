METALS-Aluminium hits highest since Dec 2014 ahead of Chinese data

(Updates with closing prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Aluminium climbed to its highest in 27 months on Thursday while copper hit a four-week peak as speculators resumed buying ahead of fresh economic data from top metals consumer China. "The upturn was around the same time as the Shanghai (Futures Exchange) evening session got under way, so it could be some Chinese taking a view on the data coming out overnight," a trader said. "There could also be some people squaring books ahead of the month-end and quarter-end tomorrow." Investors were waiting for Chinese manufacturing and PMI data due on Friday and Saturday. Most Chinese economic data in January and February were strong, but the Lunar New Year celebrations may have distorted some of the numbers, said Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics. "The March data is going to be the first 2017 data we can take at face value." * ALUMINIUM: London Metal Exchange aluminium closed 0.6 percent higher at $1,972 after hitting $1,981, the highest since December 2014, amid a background of worries about shutdowns in China due to environmental issues. * Gains in aluminium have been recently driven by buying from a mix of CTAs (commodity trading advisers), discretionary funds and traders, according to Alastair Munro at Marex Spectron. LME on-warrant stocks fell to the lowest since mid-2008. * CHINESE EXPORTS: Consultant Paul Adkins of AZ China said it was unclear whether Chinese semi-fabricated aluminium exports would rise in coming months. "The potential is there for an increase, but I would not rush in to actually calling it at this stage," he told the Reuters Global Base Metals Forum. "My big concern however is that local governments continue to shut factories (due to pollution)." * COPPER: Three-month copper ended up 0.8 percent at $5,955 a tonne after touching $5,985, the highest since March 2, building on a 0.6 percent gain in the previous session. * Copper output in world No. 1 producer Chile fell 16.7 percent in February, when a strike hit the huge Escondida mine. * Freeport McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit is close to reaching a deal that would allow the world's biggest publicly listed copper producer to temporarily resume concentrate exports, Indonesia's mining minister said on Thursday. * ZINC: LME price was bid up 0.4 percent at $2,870. Korea Zinc Inc, the world's third-largest zinc smelter, has agreed to take a 15 percent drop in annual processing fees for 2017 as smelters grapple with a dearth of mine supply, Metal Bulletin reported. * NICKEL: LME price finished up 1 percent at $10,135 after lower prices sparked some consumer buying, Munro at Marex Spectron said. * LEAD/TIN: Lead added 0.1 percent to close at $2,351.50 and tin fell 0.2 percent to $20,145. * WIDER MARKETS: The euro dipped and bond yields hit multi-week lows on Thursday as easing inflation in Spain and Germany led investors to row back further on expectations of when the European Central Bank might tighten monetary policy. BASE METALS ARBITRAGE yuan/T at 1608 GMT LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 360.25 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1907.73 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 236 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1829.57 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1700 (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Mark Potter)