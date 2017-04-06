MELBOURNE, April 6 London copper held gains on Thursday ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping, supported by Chinese demand at the start of the seasonally strongest quarter for industrial metals. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded little changed at $5,899.50 a tonne by 0156 GMT, holding 2 percent gains from the previous session when Chinese buyers returned from a long holiday weekend. * Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rose 1.2 percent to 47,890 yuan ($6,946) a tonne. * Trump and Xi are to hold their first summit encounter later on Thursday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Topping the agenda will be U.S.-China trade ties and U.S. requests for China to help rein in its nuclear-armed neighbor North Korea. * U.S. companies added 263,000 workers in March, the most since December 2014, suggesting further tightening of the labor market, payrolls processor ADP said. * Poland's state-run KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper producers, will stay in Chile for the long term, and is assessing its Canadian assets, its CEO said in an interview. * Freeport McMoRan Inc is awaiting final details on a temporary export permit in Indonesia, which would end a 12-week ban that has cost the world's biggest publicly traded copper company nearly $1 billion in lost revenues, its top executives told Reuters on Wednesday. * The copper business will recover from crisis mode after plummeting prices for the metal resulted in output cuts, industry executives said at a meeting in world top copper producer Chile this week, but they expect that incipient recovery will be slow. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Stocks fell and bonds rose in Asia on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring its king-sized balance sheet later this year just as the chances of an early U.S. fiscal stimulus faded further. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin services PMI Mar 0600 Germany Industrial orders Feb 1130 U.S. Challenger layoffs Mar 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0154 Three month LME copper 5899.5 Most active ShFE copper 47880 Three month LME 1962 aluminium Most active ShFE 37 aluminium Three month LME zinc 2778 Most active ShFE zinc 22995 Three month LME lead 2307.5 Most active ShFE lead 8 Three month LME nickel 10260 Most active ShFE nickel 27 Three month LME tin 20080 Most active ShFE tin 2 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 635.71 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1610.4 1 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 293.02 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1394.3 2 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2432 ($1 = 6.8946 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)