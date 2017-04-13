METALS-London copper climbs as China trade brightens, imports jump

(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 13 (Reuters) - London copper rose from its lowest in three months on Thursday after upbeat China trade data for March, and as traders closed positions ahead of the long Easter holiday weekend. China's 2017 export outlook brightened considerably on Thursday as it reported forecast-beating trade growth in March and U.S. President Donald Trump softened his anti-China rhetoric in an abrupt policy shift. "Now that the Easter break is about to start and the LME will be shut for four days many Asian traders will have squared up positions. The markets will have also taken comfort from the positive Chinese data," said Kingdom Futures in a report. "(Still) with premiums still easing ...all eyes (are) on China for signs of the much talked about buying." * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper rose 1.4 percent to $5,709 a tonne by 0734 GMT, paring losses from the previous session when prices fell more than 2 percent to their lowest since Jan. 10. * HOLIDAYS: The LME will be closed on Friday and Monday for the Easter break. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper cut early losses to trade down 0.3 percent at 46,480 yuan ($6,753) a tonne. ShFE zinc rose 2 percent. * TRUMP: President Trump said on Wednesday that his administration will not label China a currency manipulator, backing away from a campaign promise, even as he said the dollar was "getting too strong" and would eventually hurt the economy. * COPPER: China's imports of copper rose 26.5 percent from month ago to 430,000 tonnes in March, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. * ALUMINIUM: China exported 410,000 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, up from February's 260,000 tonnes. China's aluminium makers have stepped up exports as a healthier global manufacturing climate and declining world stockpiles boost demand. * CHINA ECONOMY: China's economy likely grew by a solid 6.8 percent in the first quarter, the same pace as the previous quarter, due to sustained government infrastructure spending and a gravity-defying housing market. * China's central bank has been quietly boosting its policy independence and regulatory reach as it seeks to contain risks to the financial system, policy insiders said, to help ensure stability ahead of a five-yearly leadership team transition this year. * Losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars appear to be pushing the Indonesian government and mining giant Freeport McMoRan to resolve a row that has crippled operations at Grasberg, the world's richest copper mine, for three months. * Chile, the world's biggest copper producer, faced a fresh threat of labour action in the sector on Wednesday when a union at the large Chuquicamata mine said it had blocked access as a "warning" over planned changes to job opportunities. * The global zinc market moved into a surplus of 19,800 tonnes in February from a deficit of 22,300 tonnes in January, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Wednesday. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES Three month LME copper 5707.5 Most active ShFE copper 46480 Three month LME aluminium 1912 Most active ShFE 24 aluminium Three month LME zinc 2612.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21720 Three month LME lead 2259.5 Most active ShFE lead 4 Three month LME nickel 9765 Most active ShFE nickel 19 Three month LME tin 19840 Most active ShFE tin 2 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 700.08 ($1 = 6.8827 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)