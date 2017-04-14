METALS-Shanghai copper hovers near 3-mth low in holiday-thinned trade

(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton SYDNEY, April 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper closed up slightly on Friday but was still mired near its weakest for the year as mounting geopolitical tensions curbed appetite for risk, while London markets were closed for the Easter holiday. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper finished up 0.2 percent at 46,110 yuan ($6,696) a tonne. On Thursday, it fell to its lowest since Jan. 4 at 45,520 yuan. Prices were set to close lower for a second week, with losses of 1.5 percent. * LME COPPER: The London Metal Exchange was closed for the Easter break, reopening next Tuesday. LME copper finished up 1.1 percent on Thursday. * NORTH KOREA TENSIONS: North Korea denounced the United States on Friday for bringing "huge nuclear strategic assets" to the Korean peninsula as a U.S. aircraft carrier group headed for the region amid concerns the North may conduct a sixth nuclear weapon test. * China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday is was necessary to prevent the situation on the Korean peninsula from going down an irreversible route. * AFGHANISTAN: News that the U.S. dropped a massive bomb in eastern Afghanistan late on Thursday added to uncertainty. * CHINA GOVT SPENDING: Government spending in China increased 25.4 percent in March from a year earlier, while revenue rose 12.2 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday. * CHINA EXPORT OUTLOOK: China's 2017 export outlook brightened considerably on Thursday as it reported forecast-beating trade growth in March and as U.S. President Donald Trump softened his anti-China rhetoric in an abrupt policy shift. * U.S. ECONOMY: The number of Americans filing for unemployment aid unexpectedly fell last week and consumer sentiment rose early this month amid continued optimism over household finances, suggesting a sharp slowdown in job growth in March was an aberration. * COPPER SUPPLY: State copper commission Cochilco forecast on Thursday that Chile would produce slightly less than 5.6 million tonnes of copper in 2017, down from a previous forecast of 5.79 million, due largely to a strike at BHP Billiton's Escondida mine. * MARKETS: Japanese and South Korean shares fell, while the won currency came under pressure on Friday, as rising tensions in the Korean peninsula dented confidence in the world's economy. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0703 GMT Three month LME copper 0 Most active ShFE copper 46090 Three month LME aluminium 0 Most active ShFE aluminium 14220 Three month LME zinc 0 Most active ShFE zinc 21425 Three month LME lead 0 Most active ShFE lead 16165 Three month LME nickel 0 Most active ShFE nickel 80670 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 140970 ($1 = 6.8864 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)