METALS-London copper hovers near three-month low

MELBOURNE, April 19 (Reuters) - London copper hovered close to its weakest since January on Wednesday, on concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter following a wobble in steel. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 0.5 percent to $5601.50 a tonne by 0120 GMT, paring 2.1 percent losses from the previous session, when prices hit their lowest since early January at $5,568 a tonne. * SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper dropped 2 percent to 45,380 yuan ($6,598) a tonne. Steel-linked metals, Shanghai zinc and nickel were punished by losses in the sector amid mounting China inventories and record steel production. Steel demand, used early in the construction cycle, is seen as a forward indicator for demand intensity of other metals. * Shanghai zinc declined 3.8 percent, following similar losses in London overnight, while Shfe nickel fell 3 percent, having tracked a steep slide on the LME in the previous session. * CHINA PROPERTY: Prices in China's sizzling property market, a major driver of growth in the world's second-largest economy, accelerated in March on a monthly basis, shaking off the impact of recent cooling measures introduced to dampen speculative demand. * CHINA ECONOMY: A recovery in China's industrial sector, which accounts for about one-third of the economy, drove China's better-than-expected first quarter economic growth as export orders picked up and steel output hit a record. * IMF: The International Monetary Fund raised its 2017 global growth forecast on Tuesday due to manufacturing and trade gains in Europe, Japan and China, but warned that protectionist policies threaten to choke a broad-based recovery. * U.S. ECONOMY: U.S. homebuilding fell in March after unseasonably mild weather buoyed activity in February and manufacturing output dropped for the first time in seven months, further indications that economic growth braked sharply in the first quarter. * PERU MINING: Peru expects investments of more than $37 billion in mining projects through 2021, Energy and Mining Minister Gonzalo Tamayo said on Tuesday. * CHILE DISRUPTION: A supervisor at the Salvador copper mine owned by Chile's Codelco died in an accident on Tuesday, causing the state-owned company to suspend operations at its concentrator plant there. * FREEPORT: Freeport McMoRan Inc has received preliminary approval to resume copper concentrate exports from its Indonesian operation and hopes to lodge an application for an export permit this week, a company spokesman said. MARKETS NEWS * Sterling stole the show in Asia on Wednesday amid speculation Britain's surprise decision to call a snap election could ultimately deliver a more market-friendly outcome in its divorce from the European Union. DATA/EVENTS 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Feb 0900 Euro zone Inflation final Mar 1800 U.S. Federal Reserve's Beige Book PRICES BASE METALS PRICES Three month LME copper 5617 Most active ShFE copper 45540 Three month LME aluminium 1909.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14315 Three month LME zinc 2533 Most active ShFE zinc 20855 Three month LME lead 2121 Most active ShFE lead 15720 Three month LME nickel 9365 Most active ShFE nickel 78350 Three month LME tin 19640 Most active ShFE tin 140620 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 437.48 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -959.18 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 167.09 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1844.95 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1619 ($1 = 6.8778 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)