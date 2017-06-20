MELBOURNE, June 20 London copper traded little
changed on Tuesday, supported by upbeat sentiment over the
global economy after confidence at Japanese manufacturers
rebounded, but prices were capped by a stronger dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded
little changed at $5,719 a tonne by 0140 GMT, following a 1
percent gain in the previous session. Prices have found support
around $5,645 a tonne and a ceiling around $5,800 a tonne.
* SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was
up 0.8 percent at 45,940 yuan ($6,734) a tonne.
* JAPAN ECONOMY: Confidence among Japanese manufacturers
bounced in June to match a decade-high level recorded in April
and is expected to rise for several months, a Reuters survey
found, providing more evidence of economic recovery.
* INFRASTRUCTURE: State-owned China Railway Group
has signed a $2.5 billion memorandum of
understanding with Russia to build a high-speed railway in the
country, the China Daily reported on Tuesday.
* NOBLE: A four-month credit extension for cash-strapped
Noble Group Ltd sent the commodity trader's shares up
almost 50 percent on Monday, though traders, analysts and
industry sources warned the reprieve was likely to be only
temporary.
* Japan's copper cable shipments, including sales and
exports, in May rose 3 percent from a year earlier to 50,700
tonnes on an estimated basis, the Japan Electric Wire and Cable
Makers' Association said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Japan's Nikkei rose more than 1 percent to hit a
near two-year high on Tuesday following a rebound in U.S.
hi-tech shares as investors bet on solid growth in the economy
and corporate profits globally.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices May
0800 Euro zone Current account Apr
1230 U.S. Current account Q1
BASE METALS PRICES 0138 GMT
Three month LME copper 5719.5
Most active ShFE copper 45940
Three month LME aluminium 1887
Most active ShFE aluminium 13845
Three month LME zinc 2559
Most active ShFE zinc 21420
Three month LME lead 2138
Most active ShFE lead 17515
Three month LME nickel 9020
Most active ShFE nickel 74490
Three month LME tin 0
Most active ShFE tin 144070
BASE METALS ARBITRAGE
LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 424.76
LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1118.09
LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 451.23
LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -253.16
LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2092.15
($1 = 6.8222 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)