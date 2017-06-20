(Updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, June 20 London copper prices were
largely unchanged on Tuesday, as a stronger dollar capped gains
after comments by a Federal Reserve official that boosted
confidence in another U.S. interest rate hike this year.
London nickel found support after an Indonesian nickel
smelting official said that 13 Indonesian smelters would halt
operations after prices fell below their cost of production.
* LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper was down
0.1 percent at $5,718 a tonne, as of 0731 GMT, following a 1
percent gain in the previous session. Prices have found support
around $5,645 a tonne and a ceiling around $5,800 a tonne.
* SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
edged up 0.5 percent to 45,840 yuan ($6,708) a tonne.
* USD: The dollar reached a more than three-week high versus
the yen on Tuesday, after an influential Federal Reserve
official said U.S. inflation should rise alongside wages,
reinforcing expectations for the Fed to keep raising interest
rates.
* LONDON NICKEL: LME nickel rose 0.3 percent. About
a dozen newly constructed nickel smelters in Indonesia have
stopped operations due to a plunge in nickel prices while others
are operating at a loss, an industry association executive said
on Monday.
* NICKEL COMMENT: "This news is likely to stabilise the
nickel price and more specifically create a floor," said
Sydney-based Shaw and Partners resources analyst Peter O’Connor.
* INFRASTRUCTURE: State-owned China Railway Group
has signed a $2.5 billion memorandum of
understanding with Russia to build a high-speed railway in the
country, the China Daily reported on Tuesday.
* NOBLE: Noble Group Ltd on Tuesday confirmed it
had extended a key debt deadline and was in "constructive" talks
with potential investors, but the crisis-hit trader also pushed
back payment of the coupon on a closely watched bond.
* TIN: China's Yunnan Tin Co Ltd the world's
biggest tin producer, says it has received government approval
for so-called "processing trade", churning out refined metal for
export using concentrate shipped in from abroad.
MARKETS: Japan's Nikkei rose more than 1 percent to
a near two-year high on Tuesday, encouraged by rebound in U.S.
hi-tech shares as investors bet on solid growth in the economy
and corporate profits globally.
BASE METALS PRICES 0729 GMT
Three month LME copper 5723
Most active ShFE copper 45840
Three month LME aluminium 1902.5
Most active ShFE 13995
aluminium
Three month LME zinc 2565.5
Most active ShFE zinc 21415
Three month LME lead 2140
Most active ShFE lead 17665
Three month LME nickel 9045
Most active ShFE nickel 74730
Three month LME tin 19545
Most active ShFE tin 143120
BASE METALS ARBITRAGE
LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 260.18
LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1116.4
8
LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 360.27
LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -213.11
LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1918.22
($1 = 6.8333 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)