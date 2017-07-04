SYDNEY, July 4 Shanghai zinc futures opened more
than 1 percent higher, tracking similar overnight gains in the
London market amid expectations the metal's fundamentals had
turned a corner, thanks to a robust outlook for Chinese steel.
Chinese steel futures were up 1.26 percent after galloping
more than 3 percent on Monday on firm demand in China and data
showing a recovery in China's manufacturing activity. Zinc is
used to galvanise, or rust-proof steel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* ZINC: London Metal Exchange three-month zinc was
steady at $2,800 a tonne after hitting its highest price since
April 6 overnight. The price is up more than 10 percent since
June 7.
* ShFE Zinc was up 1 percent at 23,030 yuan
($3,387.56)a tonne
* CHINA GROWTH: China's manufacturing sector reversed into
growth mode in June, expanding at the fastest pace in three
months after unexpectedly contracting in May, as new orders and
production rose.
* SHORTAGES: Macquarie expects a 650,000-tonne zinc
shortfall this year and sees prices breaching $3,000 a tonne by
the fourth quarter. Societe Generale's Robin Bhar is not so
bullish and expects a deficit of 250,000 tonnes this year.
* INVENTORIES: Zinc stocks in LME-approved warehouses at
289,275 are down more than 30 percent this year, while those
monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange have tumbled nearly
60 percent to less than 65,000 tonnes. <CU-STX-SGH<
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dropped 0.46 percent to $5,902.50 a tonne by 0100 GMT, extending
losses from the previous session.
* The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange dropped 0.49 percent to 47,150 yuan a tonne.
* Brazil's Vale is reassessing its loss-making
New Caledonian nickel operations as part of a wider review of
low performing assets after new Chief Executive Fabio
Schvartsman took charge last month.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares climbed on Tuesday, following positive leads
from Europe and the U.S. as oil's longest stretch of daily price
gains in over five years lifted energy shares and investor
rotation out of technology into financials continued.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Producer prices May
U.S. markets shut for Independence Day holiday
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
ARBS
($1 = 6.7984 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Sunil Nair)