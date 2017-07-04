(Updates prices)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, July 4 Shanghai zinc futures closed
sightly higher on Tuesday amid expectations the metal's
fundamentals had turned a corner, thanks to a robust outlook for
Chinese steel.
China's steel rebar futures prices are the highest in more
than three years. Demand for rebar got a boost from China's
infrastructure spending this year, fattening margins among
producers.
Zinc is used to galvanise, or rust-proof steel.
* ZINC: London Metal Exchange three-month zinc
contracted 1 percent to $2,776 a tonne, returning overnight
gains. Still, the LME zinc price is up more than 10 percent
since June 7.
* ShFE Zinc ended 0.61 percent higher at
22,940 yuan ($3,375)a tonne
* CHINA GROWTH: China's manufacturing sector reversed into
growth mode in June, expanding at the fastest pace in three
months after unexpectedly contracting in May, as new orders and
production rose.
* SHORTAGES: Macquarie expects a 650,000-tonne zinc
shortfall this year and sees prices breaching $3,000 a tonne by
the fourth quarter. Societe Generale's Robin Bhar is not so
bullish and expects a deficit of 250,000 tonnes this year.
* INVENTORIES: Zinc stocks in LME-approved warehouses at
289,275 are down more than 30 percent this year, while those
monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange have tumbled nearly
60 percent to less than 65,000 tonnes. <CU-STX-SGH<
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dropped 0.88 percent to $5,878 a tonne by 0700 GMT, extending
losses from the previous session.
* The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange dropped 0.97 percent to 46,920 yuan a tonne.
* NICKEL RETHINK: Brazil's Vale is reassessing
its loss-making New Caledonian nickel operations as part of a
wider review of low performing assets after new Chief Executive
Fabio Schvartsman took charge last month.
