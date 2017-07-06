(Updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, July 6 London copper steadied on
Thursday near one-week lows, underpinned by a weaker dollar and
the threat of strikes at mines in Chile.
"Rallies remain short-lived, with investors reluctant to
chase prices higher until there is evidence that markets are
tightening significantly," ANZ said in a report
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper had edged
up 0.1 percent to $5,849.50 a tonne by 0730 GMT. Prices fell 0.9
percent on Wednesday to hit their lowest since June 27 at
$5,815.
* SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
slipped 0.5 percent to 46,960 yuan ($6,903) a tonne.
* STRIKES: Chile's Antofagasta Minerals said this
week that it was facing potential strikes from workers at two
mines.
* U.S. ECONOMY: Federal Reserve policymakers were
increasingly split on the outlook for inflation and how it might
affect the future pace of interest rate rises, according to the
minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting on June 13-14, released
on Wednesday.
* NORTH KOREA: The United States cautioned on Wednesday it
was ready to use force if need be to stop North Korea's nuclear
missile programme, but said it preferred global diplomatic
action against Pyongyang.
* DRC: The Democratic Republic of Congo plans to impose
harsher punishments on mining companies that fail to repatriate
at least 40 percent of their revenue from mineral exports,
central bank governor Deogratias Mutombo said on Wednesday.
* BAUXITE: A year and a half after banning bauxite mining to
force miners to meet environmental standards, Malaysia's exports
to main customer China are again growing, raising public anger
over illegal mining.
* MARKETS: Most Asian stock markets fell on Thursday after
the release of the Fed minutes, while oil prices inched higher
following a steep decline a day earlier.
*COMING UP U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Jun at 1400 GMT
PRICES
BASE METALS PRICES 0730 GMT
Three month LME copper 5849
Most active ShFE copper 46960
Three month LME aluminium 1929.5
Most active ShFE aluminium 14210
Three month LME zinc 2787
Most active ShFE zinc 22960
Three month LME lead 2279
Most active ShFE lead 17575
Three month LME nickel 9130
Most active ShFE nickel 75210
Three month LME tin 19680
Most active ShFE tin 143830
BASE METALS ARBITRAGE
LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 537.48
LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1069.
52
LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 231.19
LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1405.
98
LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2619.8
7
($1 = 6.8027 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Joseph Radford)