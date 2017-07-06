(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, July 6 London copper steadied on Thursday near one-week lows, underpinned by a strike threat in Chile and a weaker dollar. "Rallies remain short-lived, with investors reluctant to chase prices higher until there is evidence that markets are tightening significantly," ANZ said in a report FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper was flat at $5,841 a tonne by 0557 GMT. Prices fell 0.9 percent on Wednesday to hit $5,815, the lowest since June 27. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper slipped by 0.8 percent to 46,860 yuan ($6,888.95) a tonne. * STRIKE: Chile's Antofagasta Minerals said this week that it was facing potential strikes from workers at two mines. * US ECONOMY: Federal Reserve policymakers were increasingly split on the outlook for inflation and how it might affect the future pace of interest rate rises, according to the minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting on June 13-14 released on Wednesday. * NORTH KOREA: The United States cautioned on Wednesday it was ready to use force if need be to stop North Korea's nuclear missile program but said it preferred global diplomatic action against Pyongyang. * DRC: Democratic Republic of Congo plans to impose harsher punishments on mining companies that fail to repatriate at least 40 percent of their revenue from mineral exports, central bank governor Deogratias Mutombo said on Wednesday. * BAUXITE: A year and a half after banning bauxite mining to force miners to meet environmental standards, Malaysia's exports to main customer China are again growing, raising public anger over illegal mining. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or * MARKETS: Most Asian stock markets fell on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed a lack of consensus on the future pace of U.S. interest rate increases, while oil prices inched higher following a steep decline a day earlier. *COMING UP U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Jun at 1400 GMT PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0558 GMT Three month LME copper 5841.5 Most active ShFE copper 46820 Three month LME aluminium 1924.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14195 Three month LME zinc 2756.5 Most active ShFE zinc 22820 Three month LME lead 2261 Most active ShFE lead 17445 Three month LME nickel 9100 Most active ShFE nickel 74850 Three month LME tin 19700 Most active ShFE tin 143920 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 421.12 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1052.99 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 260.85 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1367.44 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2664.42 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)