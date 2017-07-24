METALS-Copper hovers near $6,000 level

* LME/ShFE arb: tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2

* Hedge funds raise long positions in copper

* Supply disruptions keep copper buoyed (Updates throughout, moves dateline from MELBOURNE)

By Zandi Shabalala

JOHANNESBURG, July 24 (Reuters) - Copper was treading water on Monday and struggled to hold on to gains beyond the $6,000 per tonne mark despite a softening dollar and the prospects of tighter mine supply.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.2 percent to $5,989.50 a tonne at 1006 GMT. The price had risen to its highest since March 1 on Friday, hitting $6,051.

"Copper is mainly back in the wait-and-see mode and will move depending on what happens on mine supply, the dollar and to a lesser extent the oil markets today," said Capital Economics analyst Caroline Bain.

"The market isn't getting very nervous about the impact of mine disruptions seeing as stocks are still pretty high and the market is still pretty well supplied," she said.

SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS: Union-represented workers and management at Antofagasta's Zaldivar copper mine in Chile failed to reach a wage deal last week and they agreed to extend government-mediated talks into this week.

SUPPLY: Disruptions to copper shipments from Canada and Chile have undermined expectations for rising global copper supplies in the second-half of the year, cutting the charges that smelters charge miners to process metal.

DOLLAR: The U.S. dollar laboured at a 13-month low against a basket of currencies, making dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies and potentially boosting demand.

CHINA IMPORTS: Data on Monday showed imports of copper fell 11 percent year-on-year at 271,444 tonnes.

INDONESIA STRIKE: An estimated 5,000 workers at the giant Grasberg copper mine operated by Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit will extend their strike for a fourth month in an ongoing dispute over layoffs and employment terms.

HEDGE FUNDS: Hedge funds and money managers increased their net long position in copper by 7,706 lots to 74,233 lots, the highest since February.

PHILIPPINES MINING: Supporting nickel, the Philippine's President said the government would draft a new law for the country's mining industry, which he said pays too little in tax and not enough to compensate for environmental damage. The country is a major supplier of nickel ore.

INDONESIA NICKEL: Indonesia exported 403,201 tonnes of nickel ore in the first six months of 2017, when a complete ban on exports was lifted.

NICKEL: Nickel rose 1 percent to 9,620 tonnes.

CUBA MINING: A new lead and zinc mine in northwestern Cuba is on track to start production in October as part of the Caribbean island's attempt to breathe fresh life into its mining sector.

PRICES: Aluminium rose 0.3 percent to $1,921.50, zinc added 1.2 percent to $2,788, lead added 0.8 percent to $2,257.50 while tin slipped 0.1 percent to $20,200.