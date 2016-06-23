METAL-Copper hits seven-week peak on optimism Britain will stay in EU

* Copper mostly traded in a $4,500-$5,000 range this year

* Slow demand growth and oversupply cap upside (Adds details, quote, updates prices)

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose to their highest in seven weeks on Thursday as opinion polls indicating that Britons favour staying in the European Union boosted sentiment that was also reinforced by a weaker dollar.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 1.6 percent to $4,774 a tonne by 1500 GMT. It had earlier touched $4,790, its highest since May 6.

The campaign to keep Britain in the European Union received a boost from two opinion polls published late on Wednesday, a few hours before voters begin to cast their votes in the historic EU membership referendum.

"The EU referendum has dominated things globally," said Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Asa Bridle. "The lower dollar helps, but copper is still ranging."

Copper, mainly used in power and construction, has mostly traded in a $4,500 to $5,000 range this year and price movements in recent weeks have been largely related to the U.S. currency. Falls in the dollar make commodities cheaper for buyers in other currencies and supports demand.

One factor limiting the upside for industrial metals has been slow demand growth in top consumer China. Another is an oversupplied market, particularly in aluminium.

Analysts say that aluminium smelters in China could cut output if prices fall below 12,000 yuan ($1,826) and towards 11,500 yuan.

Morgan Stanley analysts, however, said that output cuts by China's major aluminium producers would be offset by expansion in the collective output of the country's many smaller players.

The bank said that the optimal strategy in a highly competitive market that is under lots of pressure to cut excess capacity is to get bigger.

"Greater market share is more important than spinning a profit," it said in an analysts' note.

About 2 million tonnes of new aluminium capacity is set to enter the Chinese market in the second half of the year, said Paul Adkins of consultancy AZ China.

"We think demand will start to slow from here on, as small and large downstream factories slow down. We remain worried that demand is slowing just as supply starts to increase," Adkins told the Reuters Global Base Metals Forum.

Three-month aluminium edged down 0.03 percent to $1,634 a tonne.

In other metals, Zinc was 0.4 percent weaker at $2,038 after LME data showed inflows of nearly 20,000 tonnes into LME warehouses, which analysts said showed that hidden stocks could weigh on prices.

Nickel lost 0.5 percent to $9,180, lead rose 0.3 percent to $1,721 and tin added 0.4 percent to $17,210.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin ($1 = 6.5723 Chinese yuan renminbi)