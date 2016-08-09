METALS-Copper hit four-week low on weak China demand; tin rallies

* China ramps up pollution crackdown, tin plants shut for longer

* Philippines crackdown could lift nickel 15-20 pct -StanChart

* Zambian H1 copper output rises 8 pct (Updates with closing prices)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Copper fell to its lowest in four weeks on Tuesday, weighed down by seasonally weak demand in top metals consumer China and concern that Beijing may not cut rates soon.

Tin, however, shot up to an 18-month peak on worries about potential shortages due to smelter shutdowns in China.

Three month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down 0.7 percent at $4,779 a tonne, having hit a low of $4,761, its weakest since July 12.

"You'll have to wait a few more weeks, or maybe one or two months, until the seasonally low demand from China is over and demand picks up," said analyst Daniel Briesemann at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Chinese copper demand is usually weaker during the summer.

Copper prices broke support around the 100-day moving average and may now fall back to the 200-day moving average at $4,737.

Chinese producer price deflation moderated further, adding to views that the central bank may be in no hurry to cut interest rates.

A downwards trend in China's copper imports which fell sharply in July, could well continue, ANZ said in a report.

"A combination of high inventories and weak seasonal demand should see import demand remain tepid over the next couple of months."

Briesemann, however, was convinced that copper prices would rebound in the fourth quarter.

"I'm convinced that the copper market is tighter than many other copper market participants believe. I'm still comfortable with my price target of $5,200 for end of the year."

LME tin ended up 0.7 percent at $18,425 after touching a peak of $18,470, the strongest since February 2015.

Traders said that a string of environmental inspections at smelters in China since last month has already curbed local tin output, and could lead to higher imports of refined metal.

LME nickel ended up 0.1 percent at $10,780 a tonne.

A crackdown on nickel mines in Philippines that has lifted prices by more than 20 percent over the past two months could see prices jump further, Standard Chartered said in a report.

"If the Philippines authorities force widespread and extended closures beyond the current piecemeal approach, the market balance would significantly tighten and likely support at least another 10-20 percent price move higher."

LME aluminium closed unchanged at $1,642 while zinc dipped 0.2 percent to $2,274 and lead gained 0.8 percent to $1,804.50.

Most active ShFE tin ($1 = 6.6617 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne, editing by William Hardy and David Evans)