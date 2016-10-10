METALS-London nickel jumps as China returns after break

MELBOURNE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - London nickel rose on Monday as Chinese markets returned after a week long break and traders bought the metal, which fell last week when Indonesian officials said they were considering reinstating nickel ore exports.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month nickel on the London metal Exchange climbed 1 percent to $10,300 a tonne. Prices fell 3.5 percent last week.

* Indonesia could export up to 15 million tonnes of nickel ore in 2017 if it amends a ban on unprocessed ore exports, a mining ministry official said on Friday.

* Copper rose 0.3 percent to $4,790 a tonne by 0111 GMT, following from a small gain in the previous session.

* Shanghai Futures Exchange nickel fell by 0.7 percent. ShFE copper fell by 0.5 percent.

* U.S. employment growth eased for the third straight month in September and the jobless rate rose, but the slowdown was not expected to prevent the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates later this year.

* Japan's core machinery orders were expected to fall for the first time in three months in August, a Reuters poll found, suggesting a strong yen and weak domestic and external demand may have kept companies cautious towards investment.

* The German economy will grow slightly faster than expected this year due to state spending on migrants and soaring private consumption, the Economy Minister said on Friday, and he called for more public investment in schools and roads.

* Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to Oct. 4, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares crept higher and the Mexican peso jumped on Monday as odds of a victory by Republican nominee Donald Trump for the U.S. presidential bid widened just hours before a debate with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0600 Germany Trade data Aug

0830 Euro zone Sentix index Oct

1400 U.S. Employment trends Sep

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin