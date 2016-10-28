METALS-LME copper follows Shanghai futures up amid demand hopes

* LME copper, Shanghai futures rise

* Some signs of China demand offer support

* Goldman ups copper price forecast by 3 pct (Updates prices)

By James Regan

SYDNEY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - London copper prices rebounded in late Asia trading on Friday, in step with firmer Shanghai futures amid expectations that physical demand in China would pick up.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.07 percent at $4,793.50 a tonne by 0700 GMT.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1.2 percent at 38,270 yuan ($5,645) a tonne.

The upside for copper prices is expected to be limited in the short-term as some softness persists in the concentrate market, ANZ bank analyst Daniel Hynes said in a note.

However, he added, there were signs that growth in supply is starting to weaken.

"Combined with expectations of an increase in imports into China, prices should remain well supported," he said.

China accounts for nearly half of global copper demand estimated at around 22 million tonnes this year. Chinese consumers are expected to import more over coming months due to stronger local demand.

Demand for base metals from China was likely to grow in 2017, according to Goldman Sachs, which overnight revised up by 3 percent its copper price forecast for 2016.

The bank now sees copper averaging $4,693 per tonne in 2016 versus $4,565 expected previously.

Also supporting copper prices are stocks in LME-approved warehouses, which at 331,450 tonnes have fallen more than 12 percent since late September. MCUSTX-TOTAL

LME zinc was $3 higher at $2,367, while tin was $200 firmer at $20,580.

LME aluminium gained $2 to $1,701 a tonne. Shanghai aluminium gained more than 3 percent, before recoiling to end 2.4 percent higher at 13,860 yuan ($2,044).

