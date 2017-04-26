FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
METALS-London copper buoyed as dollar drops
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 2:03 AM / 4 months ago

METALS-London copper buoyed as dollar drops

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SYDNEY, April 26 (Reuters) - London copper held near its
highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground
against the euro in the wake of the French election, making
commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other
currencies. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged up
by 0.2 percent to $5,717 a tonne by 0128 GMT, adding to a 0.9
percent gain from the previous session. LME copper prices on
Tuesday hit a one week top at $5,722 a tonne, recovering from
near three-month lows hit on April 19.
    * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
climbed 1 percent to 46,350 yuan ($6,735) a tonne.
    * The euro edged up after hitting a 5-1/2 month high on
Tuesday as traders digested centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron's
victory in the first round of France's presidential election on
Sunday.
    * U.S. ECONOMY: U.S. consumer confidence fell from a more
than 16-year high in April, but a surge in new home sales to an
eight-month high last month suggested underlying strength in the
economy despite an apparent sharp slowdown in growth in the
first quarter. 
    * BHP RESULTS: BHP Billiton, cut its
full-year production guidance for coking coal and copper on
Wednesday due to bad weather at mines in Australia and
industrial action in Chile. Copper guidance was cut by 17
percent to a range of 1.33 million to 1.36 million tonnes.

    * BAUXITE: Riots have paralysed a major bauxite mining hub
in Guinea, Africa's top producer, as residents erected
barricades and burned tyres to protest against high pollution
levels and power cuts. 
    * LME: The LME launched on Monday a discussion paper which
includes standardising contracts to boost their appeal to
financial market participants without undermining its core
physical market business.
    * LME: The LME wants to attract funds and reverse falling
volumes by boosting liquidity on monthly settled contracts using
prices from trading on other dates, Matt Chamberlain, the LME's
new chief executive, told Reuters.
    * Asian stocks extended gains for a fifth straight day on
Wednesday as Wall Street hit new peaks while the euro
consolidated recent gains as immediate concerns of political
uncertainty in the euro zone receded.    
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
    0645  France Consumer confidence for Apr     
 BASE METALS PRICES                                 
 Three month LME copper                       5710.5
 Most active ShFE copper                       46310
 Three month LME aluminium                      1966
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    14470
 Three month LME zinc                           2612
 Most active ShFE zinc                         21610
 Three month LME lead                           2180
 Most active ShFE lead                         16140
 Three month LME nickel                         9320
 Most active ShFE nickel                       78220
 Three month LME tin                           19590
 Most active ShFE tin                         137540
                                                    
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                              
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3      357.96
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3     -1282.5
                                          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3      176.75
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    -1907.31
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3     1548.56
                                          
 

($1 = 6.8824 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.