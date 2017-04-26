METALS-London copper buoyed as dollar drops

(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 26 (Reuters) - London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. Metal prices in general, however, are facing their weakest month since May 2016 as investors scale back bullish bets, Standard Chartered said in a report. "We expect stagnant price trends to continue in Q2 as weaker physical market, monetary tightening onshore and Trump failings all weigh," it said. LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.3 percent to $5,725.50 a tonne by 0523 GMT, adding to a 0.9 percent gain from the previous session. LME copper prices on Tuesday hit a one week top at $5,722 a tonne, recovering from near three-month lows hit on April 19. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper climbed 1.1 percent to 46,360 yuan ($6,733) a tonne. * The euro edged up after hitting a 5-1/2 month high on Tuesday as traders digested centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron's victory in the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday. * U.S. ECONOMY: U.S. consumer confidence fell from a more than 16-year high in April, but a surge in new home sales to an eight-month high last month suggested underlying strength in the economy despite an apparent sharp slowdown in growth in the first quarter. * BHP RESULTS: BHP Billiton, cut its full-year production guidance for coking coal and copper on Wednesday due to bad weather at mines in Australia and industrial action in Chile. Copper guidance was cut by 17 percent to a range of 1.33 million to 1.36 million tonnes. * BAUXITE: Riots have paralysed a major bauxite mining hub in Guinea, Africa's top producer, as residents erected barricades and burned tyres to protest against high pollution levels and power cuts. * LME: The LME launched on Monday a discussion paper which includes standardising contracts to boost their appeal to financial market participants without undermining its core physical market business. * LME: The LME wants to attract funds and reverse falling volumes by boosting liquidity on monthly settled contracts using prices from trading on other dates, Matt Chamberlain, the LME's new chief executive, told Reuters. * Asian stocks extended gains for a fifth straight day on Wednesday as Wall Street hit new peaks while the euro consolidated recent gains as immediate concerns of political uncertainty in the euro zone receded. BASE METALS PRICES 0525 GMT Three month LME copper 5725.5 Most active ShFE copper 46340 Three month LME aluminium 1963.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14420 Three month LME zinc 2620.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21690 Three month LME lead 2179 Most active ShFE lead 16145 Three month LME nickel 9325 Most active ShFE nickel 78170 Three month LME tin 19610 Most active ShFE tin 137630 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 348.75 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1314.8 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 172.06 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1895.99 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1501.86 ($1 = 6.8824 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and Amrutha Gayathri)