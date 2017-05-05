SYDNEY May 5 London copper edged higher on
Friday after a second session of losses, but remained vulnerable
to further sell downs amid concerns about rising inventories and
weakening consumption.
* COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
gained 0.3 percent to $5,560.5 a tonne by 0155 GMT,
modestly reversing losses from the previous session that swept
copper to a five-month low
* SHANGHAI: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped 0.7 percent to 45,220 yuan
($6,557.42) a tonne.
* LME STOCKS: Inventories in London Metal Exchange (LME)
warehouses rose nearly 33,000 tonnes on Wednesday, exchange data
showed, bringing this week's increase to 64,000 tonnes, or 25
percent.
* NEGATIVE DATA: The impact of swelling stockpiles of the
metal was compounded by data this week showing U.S. factory
activity slowed in April while growth in China's manufacturing
sector slowed more than expected.
* PHILIPPINES: The Philippine government will move forward
with a second review of the country's mines despite the removal
of Regina Lopez as environment minister, a finance official said
on Thursday.
* FREEPORT TALKS: Indonesian authorities on Thursday kicked
off negotiations with Freeport McMoran Inc. over a
contract dispute that has prompted the U.S. mining giant to
scale down operations in the eastern province of
Papua.
* GLENCORE FORECAST: Mining and commodities trading group
Glencore has raised its operating profit forecast for
the trading division this year by $100 million and said its
mining operations were expected to recover from some
weather-related disruption at the start of the year.
* SHANGHAI NICKEL: ShFE nickel was down 2.6
percent, hurt by weaker steel prices in China, where ShFE rebar
was also trading 2.6 percent lower.
* SHANGHAI ALUMINIUM: ShFE aluminium was 0.43
percent higher, while LME aluminium was up 0.2 percent
at $1,916 a tonne.
* MARKETS NEWS: Asian stocks are set for a third straight
day of losses on Friday as a retreat in crude oil and other
commodities prices knocked global sentiment, although receding
concerns about France's presidential election kept the euro near
six-month highs.
($1 = 6.8960 Chinese yuan renminbi)
