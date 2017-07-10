* Copper dips by 0.3 pct, Zinc down 0.6 pct
* LME/ShFE arb: tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2
* Shfe tin stocks eclipse LME stocks: reut.rs/2t47LHN
(Adds quotes, updates prices, changes dateline from MELBOURNE)
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, July 10 Copper dipped on Monday as
rising inventories indicated healthy supplies, which outweighed
worries about possible strikes at mines in Chile.
Also weighing on the metals market was subdued inflation
data in top metals market China as the economy loses momentum.
China's producer price inflation was unchanged in June amid
lingering oversupply issues in the steel sector and as signs of
economic weakness weighed on the outlook for prices.
"The data was quite steady, giving policymakers in China a
sweet spot ... to implement deleveraging (and) fine tuning of
the economy," said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at
Bank of China International in London.
Some investors have been worried that monetary tightening in
China would hit economic growth, but Fu said the authorities
there were wary about moving too fast.
"Overall, I think that there are some headwinds from a
stronger U.S. dollar and deleveraging in China, so we are
neutral to cautious about base metals in the second half."
* COPPER: London Metal Exchange benchmark copper was
down 0.3 percent at $5,808 a tonne by 1002 GMT after small
losses in the previous session. Copper prices have been
consolidating in a narrow range of $5,800-$5,965 since late
June.
* COPPER INVENTORIES: Stocks in LME warehouses rose by 4,900
tonnes to 319,975 on Monday and have gained 32 percent since
June 28, showing supplies are adequate.
* COPPER MINES: Losses in copper were shallow, with support
offered by the prospect of strikes. Antofagasta in
Chile has been facing possible strikes at two mines since last
week.
* COPPER SPECULATORS: In the week to July 3 hedge funds and
money managers raised their net long position in COMEX copper
futures and options, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) data showed on Friday.
* ZINC: LME zinc shed 0.6 percent to $2,776.
Alastair Munro, of broker Marex Spectron, said the metal has
struggled to break $2,809/11 July highs and that he expects
support into the $2,725 area.
* TIN: Tin stocks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange have
surged in the past two months and now stand at about three times
the volume of LME tin stocks, reflecting greater availability of
tin inside the world's biggest producer of the metal. (reut.rs/2t47LHN)
* DOLLAR: The dollar climbed to a two-month high against the
Japanese yen on Monday as robust jobs data propped up U.S.
Treasury yields. A stronger dollar erodes the purchasing power
of buyers outside the United States for commodities priced in
the U.S. currency.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by David
Goodman)