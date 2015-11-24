METALS-Zinc, copper, nickel rebound, supported by weaker dollar

* Zinc open interest on ShFE down 14 pct

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Zinc, copper and nickel rebounded on Tuesday as bearish investors bought back positions to lock in profits while a weaker dollar and firmer oil also supported the hard-hit market.

Investors, many from China, which had unleashed waves of selling in recent weeks, took a breather and bought back some of their short positions, analyst David Wilson at Citibank said.

“The Chinese selling has been absolutely massive over the last few weeks, so I guess we’re getting some short-covering,” he said. “You’ve had a decent pullback in open interest.”

The closure of short positions showed up on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), where open interest in the most active zinc contract tumbled on Tuesday by 36,706 contracts, or 14 percent, as the price surged 3.4 percent.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange failed to trade in closing open outcry activity and was bid up 2.2 percent at $1,580.50 a tonne.

LME zinc, which has shed 27 percent this year, touched a six-year low of $1,487.50 last week, weighed down by worries about softer Chinese demand and excess supplies.

A retreat by the dollar index from an eight-month peak also supported metals priced in the U.S. currency, making them cheaper for buyers outside the United States.

LME copper, which sunk to a six-year low on Monday, also jumped, ending the day 2.6 percent stronger at $4,608 a tonne, while nickel surged 5.7 percent, the biggest one-day gain since September 2012, to close at $8,775.

Aluminium and lead joined the rally after those metals also had touched their lowest in more than six years on Monday and nickel skidded to its weakest since 2003. They had been pressured by a firmer dollar ahead of an expected December U.S. rate rise compounded the pressure from China’s ebbing demand.

Analysts were wary that the rebound may not last long.

“I think we may already have seen the bounce in copper, zinc and nickel,” said Axel Rudolph, technical analyst at Commerzbank in London.

LME copper and zinc were facing resistance around $4,600 and $1,620 respectively, he added.

The dollar may resume its upward path, weighing again on the metals complex.

“Going into the (expected U.S.) rate hike, we could stay under pressure since the dollar is trading on the strong side,” said analyst Dominic Schnider of UBS Wealth Management in Singapore.

Aluminium ended barely changed at $1,446 a tonne, up 0.04 percent, lead finished up 2 percent at $1,607 and tin added 0.5 percent to $14,425.

