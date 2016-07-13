METALS-Copper tops $5,000/T on stimulus hopes, China imports

* China imports 420,000 T of copper in June, down 2.3 percent

* Nickel, zinc hit new 9-, 13-month tops respectively

* Aluminium hits near 1-year high, lead hits 5-1/2 mnth top (Adds closing prices/details)

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Copper surged through $5,000 a tonne on Wednesday to its highest since late April as its imports to top consumer China remained solid in June and as investors bet Beijing will stimulate its economy further.

China's copper imports dipped 2.3 percent in June to 420,000 tonnes from a month earlier, data showed, still brisk in line with increasing demand from the power sector.

"China ... has a lot of refined copper production and it's still able to accept such relatively solid imports. That reflects good and improving demand," said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.

Chinese stocks and commodity futures closed higher on bets of further stimulus.

London Metal Exchange copper jumped as high as $5,032 a tonne, its strongest since April 29, before ending at $4,938, up 1.4 percent.

Yet LME copper stocks are the highest since February, up by half since early June alone.

"The market is definitely taking a glass half full approach and it's probably a bit premature, given concerns over China's growth and the questions over rising inventories," said Daniel Hynes of ANZ in Sydney.

Nickel hit $10,670, its highest since October, before profit-taking drove prices down 1.3 percent to end at $10,350.

The stainless steel making ingredient has been buoyed by a mining crackdown in the Philippines, the largest supplier of nickel ore to China.

Experts, however, told Reuters that the Philippine crackdown is likely to have only a muted impact on exports to China in the short term because the biggest mines have met environmental guidelines.

Zinc marked a new 13-month top and aluminium hit its loftiest in nearly a year before both metals retreated. Zinc ended down 0.7 percent at $2,178 and aluminium ended 0.2 percent lower at $1,673.

Zinc, used to galvanise steel has been boosted by prospects that Chinese steelmakers will rush to raise output before a government mandated shutdown.

LME zinc 'on-warrant' or available inventories are down at 418,300 tonnes, but remain up 21 percent since June 10.

Tin closed flat at $17,975 while lead ended up 0.6 percent at $1,878.50 after hitting $1,892, the strongest since early March.

Most active ShFE tin (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Eric Onstad in London; editing by William Hardy and Elaine Hardcastle)