* LME/ShFE arb - tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2
(Updates throughout, moves dateline from Sydney)
By Peter Hobson
LONDON, July 4 Industrial metals fell on Tuesday
as investors took profits following a recent rally, while
expectations of plentiful supply from Indonesia and the
Philippines pushed nickel prices down by the most since May 24.
Trade was thin as U.S. markets are closed on Tuesday for the
Independence Day holiday. "Volumes are very low so markets are
easily moved," a trader said.
Metals had been bolstered on Monday by strong manufacturing
data in China, but Capital Economics analyst Caroline Bain said
broader data pointed to a slowdown in Chinese growth.
"This optimism is going to fade," she said.
NICKEL: Benchmark nickel was down 2.5 percent on the
London Metal Exchange at $9,160 a tonne at 1013 GMT, after
earlier falling briefly below its 50-day moving average. The
stainless steel ingredient had gained nearly 9 percent since
mid-June.
NICKEL TECHNICALS: Support was at $9,100 and $9,005-$9,025,
close to a recent low, said brokers Marex Spectron in a note.
FUNDAMENTALS: Capital Economics' Bain said supplies looked
solid as Indonesia exported more ore and fears of mine closures
in the Philippines faded. Chinese stainless steel production,
the main source of nickel demand, had also fallen, she said.
INDONESIA EXPORTS: Indonesia issued recommendations that
will allow PT Dinamika Sejahtera Mandiri to export 2.4 million
tonnes of bauxite and PT Ceria Nugraha Indotama to export 2.3
million tonnes of nickel ore through to July 2018.
NEW CALEDONIA: Brazil's Vale was reassessing its
loss-making New Caledonian nickel operations.
MARKETS: Investors worldwide were risk averse and shares,
oil prices, the dollar and bond yields all fell.
COPPER: LME copper was down 0.8 percent at $5,880 a
tonne, eating into gains of more than 5 percent since mid-June.
COPPER STOCKS: Prices were supported by a fall in on-warrant
stockpiles available to the market at LME warehouses to 176,125
tonnes, ending two days of large stock increases. MCUSTX-TOTAL
TIN STOCKS: At 1,690 tonnes, stocks of tin in LME warehouses
are at their lowest since the 1980s. MSNSTX-TOTAL Benchmark
tin was 0.5 percent lower at $20,050 a tonne.
TIN SPREAD: Falling stocks helped push the premium of cash
tin over the three-month price to $315 a tonne, the highest
since September 2015 and indicating tight nearby supply.
MSN0-3
PRICES: Three-month aluminium was down 0.6 percent
at $1,916.50, zinc was 1.1 percent lower at $2,775.50
and lead was down 1.9 percent at $2,293.50.
(Additional reporting by James Regan; Editing by Susan Fenton)