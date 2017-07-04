* LME/ShFE arb - tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with official prices)

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, July 4 Industrial metals fell on Tuesday as investors took profits following a recent rally, while expectations of plentiful supply from Indonesia and the Philippines pushed nickel prices down by the most since May 24.

Trade was thin as U.S. markets are closed on Tuesday for the Independence Day holiday. "Volumes are very low so markets are easily moved," a trader said.

Metals had been bolstered on Monday by strong manufacturing data in China, but Capital Economics analyst Caroline Bain said broader data pointed to a slowdown in Chinese growth.

"This optimism is going to fade," she said.

NICKEL: Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange did not trade in official rings but was bid down 2.5 percent at $9,160 a tonne. The stainless steel ingredient had gained nearly 9 percent since mid-June.

NICKEL TECHNICALS: Nickel briefly fell below its 50-day moving average. Support was at $9,100 and $9,005-$9,025, close to a recent low, said brokers Marex Spectron in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS: Capital Economics' Bain said supplies looked solid as Indonesia exported more ore and fears of mine closures in the Philippines faded. Chinese stainless steel production, the main source of nickel demand, had also fallen, she said.

INDONESIA EXPORTS: Indonesia issued recommendations that will allow PT Dinamika Sejahtera Mandiri to export 2.4 million tonnes of bauxite and PT Ceria Nugraha Indotama to export 2.3 million tonnes of nickel ore through to July 2018.

NEW CALEDONIA: However, Brazil's Vale was reassessing its loss-making New Caledonian nickel operations.

MARKETS: Investors worldwide were risk averse and shares, oil prices, the dollar and bond yields all fell.

COPPER: LME copper did not trade but was bid down 0.9 percent at $5,874 a tonne, eating into gains of more than 5 percent since mid-June.

COPPER STOCKS: Prices were supported by a fall in on-warrant stockpiles available to the market at LME warehouses to 176,125 tonnes, ending two days of large stock increases. MCUSTX-TOTAL

TIN STOCKS: At 1,690 tonnes, stocks of tin in LME warehouses are at their lowest since the 1980s. MSNSTX-TOTAL Benchmark tin traded 1 percent lower at $19,950 a tonne in official rings.

TIN SPREAD: Falling stocks helped push the premium of cash tin over the three-month price to $307 a tonne, near the highest since September 2015 and indicating tight nearby supply. MSN0-3

PRICES: Three-month aluminium traded down 0.7 percent at $1,913.50 a tonne, zinc did not trade but was bid 1.3 percent lower at $2,768 a tonne and lead was bid down 2 percent at $2,291 a tonne.

(Additional reporting by James Regan; Editing by Susan Fenton and Louise Heavens)