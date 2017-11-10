METALS-Copper prices pick up from 1-mth low as weaker dollar lifts metals

(Adds comment, detail) MELBOURNE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - London Metal Exchange copper held above one-month lows on Friday as a weaker dollar broadly lifted base metals, although it remained on track for a weekly loss. "Copper prices will continue to trade sideways over the coming weeks as a stronger U.S. dollar outlook and weakening Chinese imports of refined copper weigh on prices," said BMI Research in a report. "High-frequency indicators such as stable stock levels, a persistently negative cash to 3-month spread and a global monthly surplus registered in August imply the copper price rally is overdone compared to near-term fundamentals." BMI expects prices to average $6,100 a tonne in 2018. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: LME copper had risen 0.1 percent to $6,813.50 a tonne by 0402 GMT, following small losses in the previous session when it sank to its weakest since Oct. 11 at $6,761.50. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was flat at 53,490 yuan ($8,058) a tonne. * OPEN INTEREST: Open interest in the LME copper contract has fallen below 320,000 lots to the lowest since May and close to the lowest in a year. MCU-OI-TOT * U.S. DOLLAR: The U.S. dollar slipped to a six-day low against a basket of currencies on Thursday as investors fretted over a Republican tax plan that would delay corporate tax cuts. * JAPAN MANUFACTURERS: Confidence among Japanese manufacturers slipped in November from a decade-high seen the previous month, a Reuters poll showed, but it remained strong - underscoring the economy's continuing expansion. * NOBLE: Commodities trader Noble Group reported a third-quarter loss of $1.17 billion, hit by charges from disposals of some of its businesses, and warned that the operating environment remains challenging. * FREEPORT: Armed separatists have occupied five villages in Indonesia's Papua province, threatening to disrupt Freeport-McMoRan Inc's giant Grasberg copper mine, which has already been hit this year by labour unrest and a dispute over operating rights. * LEAD: LME lead was the only metal on track for a weekly gain, of near 3 percent, as prices hit the highest since Oct. 17 at $2,542 a tonne. LME stocks have fallen to the lowest in almost two years below 150,000 tonnes. MPBSTX-TOTAL * LEAD FUNDAMENTALS: Global demand for refined lead metal will exceed supply by 125,000 tonnes this year, while a deficit of 45,000 tonnes is expected in 2018, according to the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG). MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares slipped on Friday on the uncertainty over U.S. tax reforms. 0258 GMT Three month LME copper 6814 Most active ShFE copper 53420 Three month LME aluminium 2097 Most active ShFE aluminium 15500 Three month LME zinc 3190 Most active ShFE zinc 25585 Three month LME lead 2532.5 Most active ShFE lead 19190 Three month LME nickel 12365 Most active ShFE nickel 99180 Three month LME tin 19525 Most active ShFE tin 143600 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 575.7 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -681.23 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 564.12 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1004.66 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2609.06 ($1 = 6.6381 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)