METALS-London copper near 2-week low on firm dollar

(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - London copper steadied on Monday, not far from a two-week low hit in the previous session on persistent headwinds from a stronger dollar. "The selling of metals that ended last week has carried on into this week albeit on fairly light volumes," said broker Kingdom Futures in a report. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded up 0.2 percent at $6,842.50 a tonne by 0740 GMT, finding its feet after more than 2 percent losses in the previous session. Prices on Friday sank to their lowest since Oct. 11 at $6,782.50. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper ended 1.5 percent lower at 53,570 yuan ($8,061) a tonne. * DLR: The dollar edged away from last week's three-month highs on Monday, while the euro nursed losses after the European Central Bank and unrest in Spain's Catalonia led it to post its worst week this year. A stronger dollar makes metals less affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. * COPPER DEMAND: China's plan to upgrade its industrial sector with "smart" factories, green manufacturing and transport is expected to increase annual copper demand by 232,000 tonnes by 2025, an industry group said on Friday. * COPPER: Investors continued to file into copper. Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long positions in copper by 1,026 contracts to 108,739 contracts, a six-week high, in the week to Oct. 24, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday. * CHINA PROPERTY: As the froth comes off China's home prices, there are increasing signs that some property developers, particularly those with a heavy debt load, are becoming less aggressive. Property and construction is a major demand driver for metals. * ALUMINIUM RESTARTS: Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro may restart a mothballed Norwegian production line as global metals markets tighten following a Chinese clampdown on pollution, the company's chief executive told Reuters. * DUMPING: China said it was "strongly dissatisfied" with the U.S. decision to impose anti-dumping duties ranging from 97 percent to 162 percent on Chinese aluminium foil, urging Washington to correct its "mistaken methods". * STEEL: China's iron ore futures dropped more than 2 percent to a four-month low on Monday and were on track for a second straight monthly drop as concerns grow about waning demand due to Beijing's winter smog crackdown on steel mills. * NICKEL: Goldman Sachs upped its nickel forecasts to $12,500 in three months and $12,000 in six months, from $9,000 for both forecasts, citing a "supportive macroeconomic backdrop and market tightening driven by Chinese nickel pig iron (NPI) cuts in Shandong province during the winter heating season." * EVS: Goldman Sachs said that it saw the majority of nickel demand from electric vehicles taking place after 2020 with inventory sufficient to cover demand in the meantime. * COMING UP: Euro Zone Business Climate for October 1000 GMT PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0738 GMT Three month LME copper 6845 Most active ShFE copper 53560 Three month LME aluminium 2167 Most active ShFE aluminium 16265 Three month LME zinc 3187 Most active ShFE zinc 25645 Three month LME lead 2410 Most active ShFE lead 18265 Three month LME nickel 11480 Most active ShFE nickel 92630 Three month LME tin 19820 Most active ShFE tin 143720 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 357.92 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -444.43 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 537.83 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -994.96 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2511.21 ($1 = 6.6453 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sunil Nair)