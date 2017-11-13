METALS-London copper stays above one-month low on steady demand

(Updates prices) MELBOURNE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - London copper on Monday inched away from one-month lows hit last week, buoyed by steady demand and as the dollar hovered below recent peaks. "Investors will be looking at Chinese fixed asset investment and industrial production numbers for October (released Tuesday) to glean any signs of weakening demand for commodities," ANZ said in a report. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper had edged up 0.6 percent to $6,824.50 a tonne by 0600 GMT, erasing small losses from the previous session. Prices last week fell to the weakest in around a month at $6,761.50 a tonne. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was steady at 53,500 yuan ($8,057) a tonne. * NICKEL: LME nickel rallied 1.6 percent, rebounding after prices hit their weakest in more than a week on Friday. * CHINA DATA: Chinese data this month is expected to show the world's second-biggest economy cooled further in October as policy makers harden efforts to reduce financial risks and foster long term sustainable growth. * U.S. POLICY: A Federal Reserve official said on Monday he expects to back an interest rate hike next month despite caution over the low-inflation "conundrum," since the U.S. central bank needs to prepare for any future economic shock. * FREEPORT: The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc has reopened the main supply route to its huge copper mine in Papua, the company said on Monday, after the road was closed on Sunday following a shooting incident in the area. * COPPER INVESTORS: Hedge funds and money managers reduced their net long position in COMEX copper contracts in the week to Oct. 31, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. Non-commercial net longs turned lower from what had been the strongest since February. * CHINA: China will raise foreign ownership limits in financial firms in a step granting access to a tantalizing multi-trillion dollar financial services market, as the country seeks to position itself as a major global finance hub. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares stepped back in cautious early trade on Monday as investors look to see whether U.S. Republicans could hammer a tax reform deal quickly, while the British pound fell on growing doubts over Prime Minister Theresa May's leadership. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Wholesale price index Oct PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0546 GMT Three month LME copper 6826.5 Most active ShFE copper 53600 Three month LME aluminium 2110 Most active ShFE aluminium 15580 Three month LME zinc 3230.5 Most active ShFE zinc 25860 Three month LME lead 2530.5 Most active ShFE lead 19355 Three month LME nickel 12305 Most active ShFE nickel 99800 Three month LME tin 19525 Most active ShFE tin 143760 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 644.16 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -710.71 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 479.21 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -927.36 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2383.75 ($1 = 6.6399 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Joseph Radford)