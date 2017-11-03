FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-London nickel rises, on course for 10 pct weekly gain
November 3, 2017 / 5:03 AM / in an hour

METALS-London nickel rises, on course for 10 pct weekly gain

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Updates prices, adds analyst comment)
    BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - London nickel prices renewed
their advance on Friday, putting the metal on course for a gain
of nearly 10 percent this week and 27 percent year-to-date on
expectations of bullish demand from the electric vehicle (EV)
battery sector.
    Three-month London Metal Exchange nickel has climbed by over
$1,100 a tonne since Monday, marking its biggest two-day jump in
more than three years on Tuesday and Wednesday on positive
sentiment about the EV growth story at the LME Week meeting in
London, before slipping back 1.4 percent on Thursday. 
    "While we agree that the potential is significant, we
suspect the market has jumped the gun and a short-term pullback
could be in order," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes wrote in a note on
Friday. 
    "In saying that, it will just be a consolidation as the
market is likely to remain tight even before the demand growth
from the EV sector kicks in," he added. Hynes estimated that
demand for nickel from EV batteries could rise fivefold by 2025.
 
FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME NICKEL: London Metal Exchange three-month nickel
 was up 0.7 percent at $12,690 a tonne by 0446 GMT. The
contract hit its highest in more than two years at $13,030 a
tonne on Wednesday.  
    * BHP: Global miner BHP said that its
Australian Nickel West operations, which it is retooling to meet
battery sector demand, are for sale at the right price.

    * SHFE NICKEL: The most-traded nickel contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange (Shfe) recovered from a dip in
early trade to climb 0.4 percent to 101,410 yuan  ($15,323.36) a
tonne, following its highest close since June 2015 on Thursday.
    * COPPER: Copper was trading up 0.4 percent in
London after ending the previous session little changed, and
gained 0.7 percent in Shanghai.
    * ALUMINIUM: Aluminium in London was up 0.1 percent,
with looming production curbs on Chinese smelters likely to come
back into focus next week. Shanghai aluminium was also
up 0.1 percent.
    * ZINC/LEAD: Zinc was down 0.1 percent in London and
gained 0.3 percent in Shanghai, while lead
climbed 0.5 percent on the LME but slipped 0.1 percent on the
Shfe.
    * ALUMINIUM DEMAND: Global demand for rolled aluminium
products is expected to remain strong next year thanks largely
to the automotive sector, leading producer Novelis          
said on Thursday.
    * PRIVATE EQUITY: North American institutional investors are
raising their exposure to metals and mining partly through
co-investments with private equity, industry sources at a mining
conference said this week.
    * SOVEREIGN RISK: Kazakh miner Kaz Minerals said the
government of Kyrgyzstan had suspended operations at its
Bozymchak gold and copper mine on Thursday for three months.

    * TANZANIA: Acacia Mining's top two executives have
resigned in the midst of talks between its parent company and
the Tanzanian government aimed at ending a long-running dispute
that has hit Acacia's operations.
    * MARKETS: Asian shares took a breather on Friday as
investors gave a guarded reception to Republican plans for
massive U.S. tax cuts, while welcoming the appointment of a
centrist at the helm of the Federal Reserve.
    * USD/US JOBS: The dollar held steady versus a basket of
currencies on Friday, as focus shifted to U.S. jobs data.

    
    
                                                  0444 GMT
 Three month LME copper                             6953.5
 Most active ShFE copper                             54480
 Three month LME aluminium                          2175.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                          16265
 Three month LME zinc                                 3255
 Most active ShFE zinc                               26015
 Three month LME lead                                 2458
 Most active ShFE lead                               18675
 Three month LME nickel                              12690
 Most active ShFE nickel                            101410
 Three month LME tin                                 19605
 Most active ShFE tin                               144210
                                                          
                                                          
 LME/SHFE COPPER                LMESHFCUc3           736.4
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM             LMESHFALc3         -514.99
 LME/SHFE ZINC                  LMESHFZNc3          478.86
 LME/SHFE LEAD                  LMESHFPBc3          -879.4
 LME/SHFE NICKEL                LMESHFNIc3         1956.09
 

($1 = 6.6180 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Richard Pullin and Amrutha
Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
