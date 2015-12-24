U.S. crude rises as supplies tighten, exports loom

* U.S. crude prices up over 11 pct this week

* Drilling activity, crude inventories both fall

* Enterprise and Vitol plan first crude exports

* Overall market conditions remain weak

By Henning Gloystein

SINGAPORE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude prices continued rising in early trading on Thursday, headed for an 11 percent rise in the week leading up to Christmas, as the U.S. market tightened on the back of falling supplies and looming exports.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $37.82 per barrel at 0032 GMT, up over 11.5 percent since Monday.

The strengthening market is a result of falling stocks, reduced drilling activity, and looming exports following the lifting of a 40-year old ban of U.S. crude exports.

On the production front, Baker Hughes reported that U.S. oil drillers cut rigs for a fifth week in the last six, a sign drillers were waiting on higher prices before returning to the well pad. WTI was little changed after the report.

“The current rig count is... pointing to U.S. production declining sequentially between 2Q15 and 4Q15 by 320,000 barrels per day,” Goldman Sachs said.

In storage, U.S crude inventories fell 5.88 million barrels to 484.78 million last week compared with a forecast rise of 1.4 million, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

The tightening physical market came just as U.S. energy group Enterprise and oil trader Vitol raced to exploit the end of the ban on most U.S. crude exports, loading a 600,000-barrel cargo of domestic light crude oil scheduled for the first week of January, although the destination was not immediately clear.

Despite this week’s bull-run of U.S. crude, overall market conditions remain weak due to a global overhang in production that sees between 0.5 and 2 million barrels of crude produced every day in excess of demand, and analysts said it would take time for the glut to be worked down.

“Energy prices are likely to rise slightly as production slips, which will ease the current supply versus demand gap. Demand growth should remain solid, but inventories will remain an overhang to markets for much of the year,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

U.S. crude prices have fallen over 10 percent since the beginning of the month and remain almost two-thirds below mid-2014 when prices began to tumble. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Michael Perry)