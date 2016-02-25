FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude steady as strong gasoline demand offset by record stocks
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 25, 2016 / 12:57 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. crude steady as strong gasoline demand offset by record stocks

Henning Gloystein

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures held steady in early trading on Thursday as strong demand for gasoline was offset by a new record in crude stockpiles.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $32.13 per barrel at 0047 GMT on Thursday, virtually unchanged from their last settlement.

On Wednesday, prices picked up in late trading following the release of strong gasoline demand data.

“Crude oil prices recovered lost ground overnight... Strong gasoline demand led to a stock decline,” ANZ said on Thursday.

U.S. gasoline demand stood at 9.06 million barrels a day on Feb. 19 compared with 8.6 million barrels per day on Jan. 22.

Despite this, overall U.S. crude stockpiles rose 3.5 million barrels last week to reach an all-time peak above 507 million barrels, weighing on crude futures. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.