FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-Oil prices rebound on weaker dollar despite bigger-than-expected US stock build
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 1, 2016 / 12:40 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Oil prices rebound on weaker dollar despite bigger-than-expected US stock build

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects U.S. crude inventories to 525.9 million barrels, not 1.221 billion barrels, in 6th paragraph)

By Keith Wallis

SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, rebounding on a weaker U.S. dollar after falling around 3 percent or more in the previous session following a surprisingly large build in U.S. crude and distillate stocks last week.

"The weaker dollar is providing support for oil prices today. The direction of oil prices is governed by supply and the strength of the dollar," said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Sydney's Ayers Alliance.

The U.S. dollar index slipped against a basket of currencies on Thursday. A weaker dollar makes greenback-denominated commodities including oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

U.S. crude futures had climbed 12 cents to $44.82 a barrel by 0025 GMT, after falling $1.65, or 3.6 percent, in the previous session.

Brent crude futures climbed 10 cents to $46.99 a barrel after settling $1.33 lower, or 2.8 percent, at the previous close.

That came after U.S. crude inventories rose 2.3 million barrels to 525.9 million barrels in the week to Aug. 26, data from the Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday. That compared with analyst expectations of a 921,000-barrel increase.

Distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, unexpectedly rose by 1.5 million barrels, while gasoline inventories fell by 691,000 barrels, about half the forecast drawdown.

"In the absence of any price shocks, oil prices remain rangebound - as soon as oil gets down to the lower end of $40 a barrel prices find support. When oil gets down to $40-$42 investors buy, when it gets to $48-$50 they sell again", Barratt said.

Speculation the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil producers might agree to curb output at talks in Algeria later this month helped fuel an 11-percent rise in crude prices in August, the best monthly return since April.

But optimism of an output freeze has since waned.

"The market is very complacent on whether OPEC can come up with a supply freeze deal. The market doesn't believe OPEC has the ability to achieve an agreement freezing supply," Barratt added.

Investors are also waiting for U.S. non-farm payroll data on Friday to give the market direction, ANZ Bank said in a note.

Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.