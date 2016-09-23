FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil dips on technical selling after two days of strong rises
#Energy
September 23, 2016 / 1:41 AM / a year ago

Oil dips on technical selling after two days of strong rises

Henning Gloystein

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices eased in Asian trading on Friday, pulled down by a technical sell-off following two sessions of strong rises and on caution ahead of meeting of OPEC ministers next week in Algeria to dicuss possible production cooperation.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were trading at $45.90 per barrel at 0123 GMT, down 42 cents, or 0.91 percent, from their previous close.

International Brent crude oil futures were down 33 cents, or 0.69 percent, at $47.32 a barrel.

OPEC could see a new push to clinch a first deal to curb output since 2008 next week when Alergia plays hosts to oil ministers.

Traders said that the declines were largely down to technical chart indicators and also selling following strong price gains in the previous two trading sessions.

Reuters technical chart analyst Wang Tao said that WTI prices may test support at $45.65 per barrel, and Brent was likely to retrace to $46.93 per barrel in the near future.

Reporting by Henning Gloystein

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
