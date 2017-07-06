* U.S. crude stocks down by 5.8 mln barrels to 503.7 million
- API
* But global markets remain well supplied as OPEC exports
rise
* Analysts reduce Brent crude oil price forecasts
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, July 6 Oil prices nudged higher early
on Thursday, supported by strong demand in the United States,
but analysts cautioned that the outlook was for lower prices due
to oversupply.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for
oil prices, rose 28 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $48.07 per barrel
by 0132 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
at $45.39 per barrel, up 26 cents, or 0.6 percent.
Traders said the gains reflected firm fuel demand in the
United States, where data from the American Petroleum Institute
(API) late on Wednesday showed that U.S. crude inventories fell
by 5.8 million barrels in the week to June 30 to 503.7 million.
However, overall market conditions remain weak.
Crude prices tumbled about 4 percent on Wednesday on rising
exports by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC), despite its pledge to hold back production between
January this year and March 2018 to prop up prices.
OPEC's oil exports rose for the second month in a row in
June, according to Thomson Reuters Oil Research.
OPEC exported 25.92 million barrels per day (bpd) in June,
450,000 bpd above May and 1.9 million bpd more than a year
earlier.
Energy research house and brokerage firm Sanford C.
Bernstein said it was reducing its average Brent crude oil price
forecasts for 2017 and 2018 to $50 per barrel each, down from
$60 and $70 previously.
Bernstein said that the reduction was a result of an
expected increase in U.S. shale oil output, especially from the
Permian field.
"Permian supply pummels our near term estimates," Bernstein
said, adding that conventional supply additions would likely
exceed or match production declines of mature fields.
Denmark's Saxo Bank said that oil prices could rise towards
$55 per barrel in the coming months, but said it expected lower
prices towards the end of the year and into 2018.
"The price of Brent crude oil is likely to rally back
towards $55 per barrel during the coming months before renewed
weakness sets in as the focus turns to 2018 and the potential
risk of additional barrels hitting the market if OPEC and Russia
fail to extend the production cut deal beyond Q1 2018," Ole
Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, said in a
quarterly market outlook.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Richard Pullin)