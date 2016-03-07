FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil rises as traders shut down short positions, U.S. producers cut rig count
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 7, 2016 / 12:41 AM / a year ago

Oil rises as traders shut down short positions, U.S. producers cut rig count

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Brent jumps above $39/barrel for 1st time since January

* U.S. rig count down 11th straight week to lowest since 2009

By Henning Gloystein

SINGAPORE, March 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices opened strongly on Monday after rallying in the previous session, as tightening supplies supported the market and sentiment around a market recovery strengthened.

Front-month Brent crude futures were trading at $39.08 per barrel at 0019 GMT, up 36 cents from their last settlement.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were trading at $36.28 a barrel, up 36 cents and from their last close and 40 percent above February lows.

“U.S. shale producers continue to pull rigs from the ground in an effort to conserve capital,” ANZ bank said on Monday.

U.S. energy firms last week cut oil rigs for an 11th week in a row to the lowest level since December 2009, data showed on Friday, as producers slashed their drilling rig count to focus on uncompleted wells amid low oil prices.

Drillers removed eight oil rigs in the week ended March 4, bringing the total rig count down to 392, oil services company Baker Hughes Inc said in its closely followed report.

Beyond a tightening supply outlook, ANZ said that a shift in sentiment was also pushing prices as traders shut down short positions that had bet on further falls in prices.

“Short-covering in commodities continues to push prices higher. This week’s slew of economic data releases in China, however, will determine if this rally continues,” the bank said.

Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.