FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Oil edges up before producer talks on output curbs
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 12, 2016 / 12:35 AM / 10 months ago

Oil edges up before producer talks on output curbs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Crude futures inched up on Wednesday, with investors waiting for talks between OPEC producers and other oil exporters on curbing output to end a glut in the global market.

Brent crude was up 9 cents at $52.50 a barrel at 0012 GMT. It fell 73 cents, or 1.4 percent, to close at $52.41 a barrel on Tuesday, retreating from a one-year high of $53.73 hit on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude had gained 3 cents to $50.82 a barrel. It dropped 56 cents, or 1 percent, to settle the previous session at $50.79.

Oil has rallied more than 13 percent in less than two weeks since OPEC proposed its first production curbs in eight years. But prices remain about half of mid-2014 highs above $100 a barrel as questions remain over when the market will return to balance.

OPEC will hold talks with non-member oil producers on Wednesday to try to thrash out details of a global agreement to cap production for at least six months as Russia lent its support for the plan.

Global oil supply could fall in line with demand more quickly if OPEC and Russia agree to a steep enough cut in production, but it is unclear how rapidly this might happen, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs added its doubts on Tuesday, saying in a research note that the planned oil output cut by OPEC and other exporters has become a "greater possibility," but warned a production cut likely won't be deep enough to re-balance markets in 2017. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.