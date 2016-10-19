FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Oil rises on reported U.S. crude inventory draw, expected OPEC cut
October 19, 2016 / 12:25 AM / 10 months ago

Oil rises on reported U.S. crude inventory draw, expected OPEC cut

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* API 3.8 million barrels U.S. crude stock draw

* Official U.S. fuel inventory data due later on Wednesday

* OPEC says it is optimistic about production cut

* Market awaits China GDP figures at 0200 GMT

By Henning Gloystein

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, pushed up by a report of a fall in U.S. crude inventories and an OPEC statement saying a planned production cut was achievable, although analysts warned that Chinese economic data could erode the bullish momentum.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were trading at $50.81 per barrel at 0011 GMT, up 52 cents, or 1 percent, from their last settlement.

International Brent crude futures were at $52.14 a barrel, up 46 cents, or 0.9 percent.

"The American Petroleum Institute crude inventory numbers were released ... this has given early Asian trading a bullish start," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA in Singapore.

Crude stockpiles fell 3.8 million barrels in the week to Oct. 14, to 467.1 million barrels, the API reported late on Tuesday.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due to release official fuel storage data later on Wednesday.

Traders said oil was also being supported by Mohammed Barkindo, secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), expressing confidence about the prospects of a planned production cut following an OPEC meeting on Nov. 30.

"I am optimistic we will have a decision," Barkindo said.

In its first output cut since 2008, OPEC plans to reduce production to a range of 32.50 million to 33.0 million barrels per day (bpd), compared with record output of 33.6 million bpd in September PRODN-TOTAL.

The group hopes that non-OPEC producers, especially Russia, will cooperate in a cut.

Beyond the immediate oil market, OANDA's Halley said that "plenty of event risk lurks over the next 24 hours," including Chinese gross domestic product (GDP) figures, due at 0200 GMT.

China's economy is forecast to have expanded by 6.7 percent in the year to September, underpinned by government stimulus and a hot property market.

Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
