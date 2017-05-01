FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
UPDATE 7-Oil slips 1 pct as rising output faces weak demand worries
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 1, 2017 / 9:32 AM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 7-Oil slips 1 pct as rising output faces weak demand worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Libya output highest since 2014
    * Growth in China's manufacturing sector slows
    * U.S. drillers add oil rigs for 15th week
    * Oil supported by OPEC-led output cuts, possible extension

 (Updates to settlement, changes prices, adds detail)
    By David Gaffen
    NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Oil slipped 1 percent on Monday
as rising crude output on Libya and the United States countered
OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.
    Signs of slower-than-expected growth in manufacturing in
China and a weaker figure for U.S. manufacturing sentiment also
weighed on expectations for oil demand and the market.
                          
    Global benchmark Brent crude         for July settled down
53 cents to $51.52 a barrel, while U.S. crude for June       
dropped 49 cents, or 1 percent, to $48.84 a barrel. Volume was
light, with about 336,000 U.S. front-month contracts changing
hands, less than the daily average of 520,000 contracts. U.S.
oil prices have declined in nine of the last 13 sessions.
    "The market continues to hunt for a bottom," said Gene
McGillian, manager of market research at Tradition Energy in
Stamford, Connecticut.
    U.S. crude has lost nearly 9 percent since April 11, weighed
down by the market's impatience with the slow pace of inventory
drawdown around the world even after major oil producers agreed
late last year to cut production by 1.8 million barrels per day
for the first half of 2017.
    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
participating non-OPEC countries meet on May 25 to discuss
whether to extend that reduction. Given that inventories remain
high and prices are half their mid-2014 level, OPEC members
including top exporter Saudi Arabia support prolonging the
curbs.
    Libya's National Oil Company said production has risen above
760,000 bpd, highest since December 2014, with plans to keep
boosting production. That OPEC member had been excluded from
production cut estimates because armed conflict had sapped
overall production.             
    Despite OPEC's efforts, the oil glut has been slow to shift.
    "With four months of the cutting in effect we haven't seen a
sizable reduction in global oil fuel inventories," Tradition's
McGillian said. "It's not sizable enough to see some proof, and
the market is having trouble holding most of its gains since
2016." 
    Iran's oil minister said on Saturday that OPEC and non-OPEC
producers had given positive signals for an extension of output
cuts, which Tehran would back.             
    U.S. drillers added nine oil rigs last week, bringing the
count to the most since April 2015, energy services company
Baker Hughes said on Friday. Crude output C-OUT-T-EIA in the
United States is at its highest since August 2015.       

 (Additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Andrew Hay)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.