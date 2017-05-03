(Repeats to new USN with no change to text)
* OPEC output falls in April but compliance slips -Reuters
survey
* Russian oil production down in April, nears target
* OPEC meets May 25, expected to extend output cuts
* BP sees oil in $50 - $55 range if OPEC extends cuts
By Scott DiSavino
NEW YORK, May 2 Brent crude oil on Tuesday
closed at its lowest level this year, erasing all of the gains
since OPEC started to cut production, after breaking through a
key technical support level.
The market was already trading lower prior to the technical
selloff on reports of rising output in the United States, Canada
and Libya and declining compliance by members of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with the deal
to cut output during the first half of this year.
Brent futures fell $1.06, or 2.1 percent, to settle
at $50.46 a barrel. That was the lowest close since Nov. 29, the
day before OPEC agreed to cut supply, although Brent briefly
dropped to even lower levels in intra-day trading in March.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.18, or 2.4
percent, to $47.66 a barrel, its lowest close since March 21.
The sharp technical decline came after U.S. futures fell
below last week's low of $48.20 a barrel, which was their lowest
since late March.
In the five minutes after prices fell below that key
technical level, over 50,000 U.S. contracts traded, representing
about 10 percent of total trade at that time on Tuesday.
"The market was already down on concerns about rising Libyan
and U.S. production and a Reuters report showing lower
compliance to the OPEC production cut agreement," said Phil
Flynn, senior energy analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Oil prices pared losses briefly in aftermarket trading after
data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that U.S.
crude stocks fell 4.2 million barrels last week, with Cushing,
Oklahoma, inventories drawing by 215,000 barrels. The U.S.
government will release its inventory data on Wednesday at 10:30
a.m. (1430 GMT).
OPEC's compliance with the output cuts fell to 90 percent in
April from a revised 92 percent in March, according to a Reuters
survey. Earlier, the survey showed compliance in March was 95
percent.
OPEC and other producers, including Russia, plan to meet on
May 25 and are widely expected to keep output limits for the
rest of the year.
OPEC oil output fell for a fourth straight month in April, a
Reuters survey showed, dropping to 31.97 million bpd as Nigeria
and Libya pumped less crude.
Libya's National Oil Co, however, said on Monday that
production had risen above 760,000 bpd to its highest since
December 2014, and it plans to keep boosting production.
BP Plc Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary told
Reuters that oil inventories would keep falling this year.
"If the OPEC cuts get rolled into the second half of the
year, that will underpin oil prices," Gilvary said. "We are
managing things around $50-$55 a barrel. That's probably the
range we would expect for the rest of the year."
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London and
Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita
Choy)