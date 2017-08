NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC's policy shift to embrace oil production cuts will help move crude prices toward a target of $50 to $60 per barrel range, PIRA Energy Group chairman Gary Ross told reporters on Wednesday at a press conference.

OPEC's policy has shifted as Saudi Arabia is targeting that price range and Iran has become more willing to accept an agreement. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)